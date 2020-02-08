Asphalt Testing Equipment Market Overview: Type and Applications, Trends, Industry Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2028

Asphalt Testing Equipment: Market Outlook

Asphalt testing equipment is used for the testing of the type of mixtures that can be carried out to suit a particular engineering requirement. Asphalt is also known as bitumen and is used mostly in road construction and roofing applications. The asphalt testing equipment is used to design a suitable mix for producing the right mixture with low maintenance costs. The 5% of asphalt is mixed with other constituents such as sand and gravel which make up 95% and is tested with the asphalt testing equipment to constitute a mixture that can be used for specific purposes.

Reuse of the asphalt from pavements driving the market of asphalt testing equipment

The asphalt pavements that are that get damaged are returned to a facility for processing new pavement mixtures. These mixtures that are returned are constituted into a new mixture with the help of asphalt testing equipment and reused as new roadbeds or pavements. According to surveys conducted by the U.S. Federal Highway Administration and the National Asphalt Pavement Association, each year more than 99% of the asphalt removed from roads for different reasons is reused. This reuse of the asphalt from the pavements has led to the demand for asphalt testing equipment.

Asphalt Testing Equipment: Segmentation

The global asphalt testing equipment market is segmented on the basis of nature, parameter type, method and end users.

On the basis of parameter type, the global asphalt testing equipment market is segmented into–

Air void content

Density

Shear Strength

Ductility

Fatigue Resistance

Binder Content

Softening Point

Multi-parameters

On the basis of product type, the global asphalt testing equipment market is segmented into–

Mix Tester Marshall Specific Gravity Superpave

Flash Point Tester

Fire Point Tester

Carbon Residue Tester

Bending Tester

Wheel Tracker

Aging Tester

Compression Tester

Viscosity Tester

Asphalt Testing Equipment: Key Players

Some of the leading players of global asphalt testing equipment market include Humboldt Mfg. Co., Gilson Company Inc., OFI Testing Equipment, Inc., Tech-Mech Scientific Instrument Corp., ELE International, Cooper Research Technology Ltd., Instruments Techno Test Inc., Matest S.p.a, IPC Global Pty Ltd.

Asphalt Testing Equipment: Key Developments

Cooper Research Technology Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) along with Nottingham Transport Engineering Centre (NTEC) and Transport Research Laboratory (TRL). Under this working agreement, all three will coordinate resources and actively be involved in the global supply of the laboratory asphalt testing equipment and also consultancy services. This will strengthen the global asphalt testing equipment market of Cooper Research Technology Ltd.

Asphalt Testing Equipment: Geographical Presence

The largest use of the asphalt testing equipment is in the U.S. There are more than 4,000 asphalt mixing plants in the U.S. After the U.S., there is a considerable market of the asphalt testing equipment in Europe. The market in Asia and MEA for the asphalt testing equipment is expected to have a high growth as the construction of the roads and the airports are higher in the upcoming years due to these being developing regions.

Asphalt Testing Equipment: Opportunities

The requirement of advanced pavement designs for the national highways. These advanced pavement designs can be created only with the advanced asphalt testing equipment. Thus, buying the asphalt testing equipment is regarded as financially profitable for the organizations and this has increased the demand for the asphalt testing equipment.

The economies of the world are dependent on the efficient use of raw materials and goods. The roads are one such part of the economy. Thus, the quality is being improved and this can be obtained only with the help of research which can be carried out with the asphalt testing equipment.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

