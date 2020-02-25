In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the “asphalt pavers market” sector, FactMR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Asphalt Pavers Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2018 to 2028 | Key Players are Caterpillar Inc., Fayat Group, Ammann Group, etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the asphalt pavers market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

As the construction equipment industry continues to remain a consolidated landscape, the asphalt pavers market represents dominance of a handful of prominent players. With their strong regional distribution network, Tier 1 players in the asphalt pavers market hold nearly 64% of the global market share. These players including Fayat Group, Caterpillar, Astec Industry, Wirtgen Group (Vogele), Ammann, Zoomlion, Sakai and Sumitomo are leveraging global expansion, pricing strategies and investments in R&D to maintain market sustainability.

Expansion of distribution network in the emerging countries is one of the prominent strategies adopted by asphalt pavers manufacturers. For instance, Dynapac (Fayat Group) resumed its business with the Bau Power Group. The Bau Power Group will serve as the exclusive Dynapac importer partners in Australia and New Zealand.

Construction companies involved in the heavy investments of asphalt pavers continue to remain bemused regarding the downtime of pavers as it costs a heavy million dollar. As paving forms the first line of road construction, effects of asphalt paver downtime extends to succeeding applications of rollers, trucks and mills, making the downtime extremely expensive for the company.

In a bid to effectively address the downtime issues and lower operating costs, OEMs in the asphalt pavers market are leveraging predictive maintenance systems that significantly reduce equipment downtime and repair costs. In addition, technologies used in predictive maintenance provide operator safety, reduce the training time and increase the resale value of the equipment.

In the important tasks of asphalt paving operations, screed plays a vital role in delivering better quality and optimum density of an asphalt road. Manufacturers in the asphalt pavers market are actively implementing new features in screed component that deliver better quality asphalt mat and ultimately improve the lifecycle of the pavement.

Screeds with pre-compaction are one of the highly sought-after features by end-users in asphalt pavers. An efficient pre-compaction helps in achieving greater density in asphalt mat and maximizes air void reduction through rollers. OEMs in the asphalt pavers market deliver screed components with a combination of configurations such as screed weight, paving speed and temper bar amplitude that can be adjusted according to the end user requirement. In a bid to achieve the goals of socioeconomic progress with an increasing emphasis on strengthening transport infrastructure, road infrastructures are improving across the globe.

Significant investments are underway for new infrastructures and for the maintenance of existing infrastructure. For instance, World Bank, in March 2018, approved US$ 210 million for the rural connectivity project in Madhya Pradesh, India. In May 2018, World Bank approved National Road 13 Improvement and Maintenance Project in Lao PDR.

Support from the World Bank and increasing public-private partnership is strengthening the connectivity between urban and rural markets through roads and highway connectivity. The essential requirement of construction equipment in such construction projects is expected to maintain the sustainability of asphalt pavers market in the future.

