Asphalt Cements Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges 2025

The global Asphalt Cements market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Asphalt Cements volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Asphalt Cements market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
McAsphalt
CEMEX
Kilsaran
Lagan Group
Coldec Group
The Gorman Group
Zeon Corporation
Teichert
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Performance-Graded Asphalt Cements
Polymer-Modified Asphalt Cements
Penetration/Viscosity Graded Asphalt Cements
Specialty Asphalt Cements
Segment by Application
Surface for Roads
Streets
Airport Runways
Others