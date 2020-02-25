Asia-Pacific Silicon on Insulator Market-Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Short Description

Market Definition

Silicon on insulator is a fabrication technique that mainly uses pure form of crystal silicon and silicon oxide for microchips and integrated circuits. This technology also uses layered silicon-insulator-silicon substrate in place of conventional silicon substrates which are applicable for manufacturing of semiconductors. This technology is having many applications in SOI wafers, high performance radio frequency, microelectronics and photonics.

Market Segmentation

Asia-Pacific silicon on insulator market is segmented into five notable segments which are wafer type, wafer size, product, technology and application.

On the basis of wafer type, the market is segmented into Fully Depleted Silicon on Insulator (FD-SOI), RF-SOI, Emerging-SOI, Partially Depleted Silicon on Insulator (PD-SOI) and Power-SOI.

On the basis of wafer size, the market is segmented into >200MM – 200MM, 300MM.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into Optical Communication, RF FEM, Image Sensing, Memory Device, RF SOI, Power and MEMS

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into Bonding, Smart Cut, Epitaxial Layer Transfer (ELTRAN), and Separation by Implantation of Oxygen (SIMOX) and Silicon on Sapphire (SOS)

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics, Entertainment and Gaming, Datacom and Telecom, Industrial, Photonics and Others

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in this market are :

> SUMCO CORPORATION

> Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

> Siltronic AG

> IBM CORPORATION

> GlobalWafers Japan Co. Ltd.

> Towerjazz

> Shin-etsu chemical Co., Ltd.

> Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

> Qorvo Inc

> Magnachip Semiconductor,

> Globalfoundries

> Applied materials, Inc.

> United Microelectronics Corporation

> Ultrasil Corporation

> Virginia semiconductor INC.

> Okmetic

> SHANGHAI SIMGUI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

> Silicon Valley Microelectronics, Inc.

> SITRI

> Synopsys, Inc

> SOITEC

> ST Microelectronics

> Skyworks Solutions, Inc

> NXP Semiconductors

Continue…

