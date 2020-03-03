Asia-Pacific Precision Medicine Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2018-2023

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing precision medicine market in the world. Major countries like China, India and Japan are adopting healthcare technologies at a rapid pace, resulting in improvements in the treatments and solutions for uncommon diseases. This is why the demand for precision medicine is also increasing. The market is expected to expand in the region because of advancements in recent research which are helping in the diagnosis of diseases, its appropriate risks and optimal therapy. According to Netscribes, the Asia-Pacific precision medicine market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.63%, leading to a revenue of USD 20.90 Bn by 2023. China is dominating the precision medicine market due to its ageing population and rise in the rate of chronic diseases. India is experiencing the fastest growth in the Asia- Pacific region. Rising investments in research and development have also triggered the growth of the precision medicine market.

The Asia-Pacific precision medicine market is classified into three primary segments: based on ecosystem players: pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies; based on therapeutics: cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder and infectious diseases; and based on technology: big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics. Diagnostic tool companies are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the region due to increased investments in research and technology, and clinical trials in the region. The cancer therapeutics segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecasted period 2018-2023 due to higher incidence of cancer.

Key growth factors

The adoption of gene therapy – which is essential for the development of precision medicine – is responsible for the growth of the market. Further, the increasing rate of chronic diseases and enhancements in big data analytics will also drive the precision medicine market during the forecasted period of 2018-2023.Asia-Pacific is expected to become one of the most prominent markets by 2023 for precision medicine because of favorable reimbursement policies which will help businesses expand across borders.

Threats and key players

There is limited adoption (less than 50%) of electronic health records in Asia-Pacific countries like India, Indonesia, etc. This is resulting in the absence of proper healthcare information systems, which are important components of precision medicine to capture vital patient data. This limits the deployment of advanced healthcare solutions like precision medicine.

The adoption of high-end genomic technologies and artificial intelligence tools like N-of-One, WuxiNextCode, etc., are expected to face difficulties in the region due to inadequate healthcare facilities.

The major players operating in the Asia-Pacific precision medicine market are Pfizer, Novartis, Teva pharmaceuticals Industries etc.

