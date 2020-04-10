In this report, the Asia-Pacific Filter Press market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Asia-Pacific Filter Press market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/asia-pacific-filter-press-market-report-2018
Geographically, this report split Asia-Pacific into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Filter Press for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), including
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Asia-Pacific Filter Press market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Filter Press sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
ANDRITZ GROUP
Evoqua Water Technologies
FLSmidth
Eaton
M.W. Watermark
Micronics
Siemens
Toro Equipment
MANN+HUMMEL
EKOTON Industrial Group
Aqseptence Group
Kurita Machinery Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Matec
Filter Machines
Freudenberg Filtration Technologies
Galigani Filtri
Latham International
Lenntech
Parker Hannifin
TEFSA
Water Confidence Technologies
Zhongda Bright Filter Press
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volum, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Recessed Plate Filter Press
Automatic Filter Press
Plate and Frame Filter Press
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Urban Sewage Treatment
Chemical Industry
Oil Refining Industry
Metallurgical Industry
Papermaking Industry
Other
