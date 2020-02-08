Asia-Pacific Embedded Systems Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Embedded Systems: Technologies and Asia-Pacific Markets” to its huge collection of research reports.

An embedded system is a combination of computer hardware and software, which is either fixed in capability or programmable, that is designed for a specific application or for specific functions within a larger system. Industrial machines, agricultural and process industry devices, automobiles, medical equipment, cameras, household appliances, airplanes, vending machines, toys and mobile devices are all possible applications areas for an embedded system.

The Asia-Pacific embedded systems market is segmented based on component, application and country. Based on components, the embedded systems market is primarily categorized into hardware and software. The hardware components considered under the report scope include: Processor IP, MPU/MCU (microcontrollers and microprocessors), RAM, flash memory, digital signal processors (DSP), application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), field processing gate arrays (FPGA), embedded boards and embedded hardware design. The software component of the market has been categorized into Operating Systems (OS), software development and testing tools, and middleware and open-source software and tools. The embedded systems market segmented on the basis of applications has been categorized into consumer, communications, enterprise and other.

The report also provides detailed information on embedded systems market across key countries in the region such as China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea and others.

The report also includes a chapter describing the major players in the market. It explains the major drivers, competitive landscape and current trends in the embedded systems market.

The report does not consider chips developed for specialized markets such as set-top boxes. It also excludes IP and electronic design automation (EDA) tools used for hardware development.

