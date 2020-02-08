Asia Pacific Case Packers Market Expanding Leaps and Bounds

An up to date business intelligence study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) has detected that the global case packers market is highly fragmented in nature. As per the findings of the TMR report, Tier 1 companies in the case packers market that hold 0.5% to 1% of the global shares reserved merely 10 to 15% of the total revenue as of 2016. Companies such as IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH, Tetra Pak International S.A., and Robert Bosch GMBH are rated among Tier 1 category, staying ahead of the curve via their technological expertise and production capabilities.

The competition in Tier 2 category, which includes companies with 0.3% to 0.5% of the global shares in case packers market, is even fiercer with nearly 60% of the total shares distributed among them. Tier 2 players such as Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., OPTIMA Packaging Group GmBH, Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co Ltd. have strong presence overseas. The report also identifies I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA, Shibuya Corporation, Marchesini Group S.p.A, Rovema GmbH, Cama Group, Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc., Brenton LLC, and Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd. as some of the other notable players in the global case packers market.

Global Case Packers Market to be worth US$2,037.0 mn by 2025

As per the projections of the TMR report, the demand in the global case packers market will increment at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. Revenue-wise, it has been estimated that the opportunities in the case packers market, across the world, will translate into US$2,037.0 mn by 2025, significantly more than it’s evaluated worth of US$1,457.2 mn in 2017. Going forward, the companies aspiring for greater shares in this market are expected to concentrate on improving their product portfolio and indulge in mergers and acquisitions to further strengthen their position. For instance, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA acquired MAI S.A., an Argentina-based manufacturer of machines for packaging tea and herbs in filter bags, in April 2017.

Based on machine type, the report segments the case packers market into robotic and automatic, whereas on the basis of product type, the market has been bifurcated into top load, side load, and wraparound. The report also evaluates the demand that can be expected from the end use industries of pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, homecare, cosmetics and personal care, and others. Geographically, Asia Pacific has been highlighted as the most lucrative region, promising to provide for a demand worth of US$661.6 mn by the end of 2025.