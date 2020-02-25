Asia-Pacific Automotive Smart Antenna Market-Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Short Description

Market Definition

Smart antennas can be defined as digital wireless communications antenna system which is capable of tracking and handling the signals. It can be used in radar & telecommunications, signal processing and can be part of next-generation reconfigurable broadband wireless systems. In automobile industry, automotive smart antennas are being used as various wireless connectivity and positioning technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G/LTE cellular, WLAN systems for vehicle-to-everything, in-car hotspots and GNSS positioning applications.

Smart antennas can be categorized into three major categories, SIMO (single input, multiple outputs), MIMO (multiple inputs, multiple outputs) and MISO (multiple inputs, single output). In SIMO antenna technology, single antenna is used at the source and multiple antennas are used at the destination. In MIMO antenna technology, multiple antennas are used at the source and destination both. In MISO technology, multiple antennas are used at the source and single antenna at the destination.

Smart antenna modules in automobiles comprises of one or more antenna(s) assemblies that contain multiple antenna types along with radio electronics and several RF, digital, analog I/O chips and circuits. Integrating antennas and M2M (machine-to-machine) modules into smart antennas results into applications involving user interfaces, sensors and database interaction.

Asia Pacific automotive smart antenna market is projected to register a CAGR of 15.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

Asia Pacific automotive smart antenna market is segmented into four notable segments which are component, vehicle type, frequency and country.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into electronic control unit (ECU), transceivers (Bluetooth transceivers and Wi-Fi transceivers), wiring harness and others.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into ICE vehicle (commercial vehicle, light duty vehicle and passenger car) and electric vehicle (battery-electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle).

On the basis of frequency, the market is segmented into high frequency (0.1 GHz-1GHz and 1GHz-2GHz), very high frequency (2GHz-3GHz and 3GHz-4GHz) and ultra-high frequency (4GHz-5.2GHz and 5.2GHz-5.9GHz).

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in this market are

> DENSO CORPORATION

> Continental AG

> Ficosa Internacional SA

> HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

> TE Connectivity

> Airgain, Inc.

> Calearo Antenne SA

> HARMAN International

> HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

> Harschmann Car Communication

> Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG

> INPAQ TECHNOLOGY Co., LTD.

> KATHREIN SE

> Laird

> LOROM INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

> MD ELEKTRONIK

> PulseLarsen Electronics

> SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

> Yokowo co., Ltd.

> WISI Group

Continue…

