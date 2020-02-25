Asia-Pacific 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethylammonium Chloride (CHPTAC) market-Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Short Description

By End-user (Paper, Textile, Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Personal Care, Nutraceuticals and Others), Country (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition

The 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethylammonium Chloride (CHPTAC) is also termed as liquid cationic etherification agent and widely used as cationic reagent. It helps in transforming the natural and synthetic polymer and imparts properties such as cationic starch, cationic polyacrylamide, additive, electroplating additive, paper additives, anti-static agent, surfactant, flocculants and emulsifier and others.

In the paper industry, cationic starches are produced by reacting with starch. Cationic starches help in enhancing the strength of the paper and can be used as paper internal binder, paper reinforcer and fine cellulose interception auxiliary in packing application. The increasing usage of recycled papers is leading to the development of the cationic starches and boosting the market for 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethylammonium Chloride.

In oil & gas industry, CHPTAC has wide utility as cationic reagent and has the highest CAGR. It is used in the formulation of drilling mud which is viscous and heavy fluid mixture required for oil and gas drilling operations.

Further, the textile industry is the largest consumer industry and plays a vital role to increase the economical rate. 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethylammonium Chloride is made to react with the cotton fibre and enhancing the bond with dye. It also gives ant-bacterial properties to the the cationic cotton whilst reducing the water consumption. Thus the wide applicability of technical textile is considered as a major factor, fuelling the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Asia-Pacific 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethylammonium Chloride (CHPTAC) market is segmented into end-user segment.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into eight notable segments as paper, textile, water treatment, oil & gas, chemical, personal care, nutraceuticals and others.

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in this market are

> The Dow Chemical Company

> Merck KGaA (SIGMA-ALDRICH)

> Lotte Fine Chemical

> SKW QUAB Chemicals Inc.

> Chemigate

> BOC Sciences

> Shubham Starch Chem (P) Ltd.

> Sachem Inc.

> Shandong Tiancheng Chemical Co.,Ltd.

> Dongying J&M Chemical Co., Ltd

> Weiffang Mingyang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Continue…

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26778

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]