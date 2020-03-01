Asia Medical Tourism Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2023

Summary:A new market study, titled “Discover Global Asia Medical Tourism Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Asia medical tourism market is anticipated to cross US$ 14 Billion mark by 2022. Asia continues to be the top medical destination in medical travel. Asian medical destinations continue to offer more and better medical procedures and care than most other medical destinations. Several hospitals in Asia have carved such outstanding reputations for themselves that medical tourism has become a major money-spinner. In countries such as Singapore and Thailand, government agencies have been set up to help market their expertise globally. The Indian government has removed many visa restrictions and introduced a visa-on-arrival scheme for medical tourists from selected countries; this allows foreign nationals to stay in India for 30 days for medical reasons and can even get a visa of up to 1 year depending upon treatment requirements. Special medical travel agencies have sprung up around the world, and top Asian hospitals routinely have special “international” desks and services to assist overseas patients with everything from doctors’ appointments to accommodation.

Thailand accounts for maximum share of the Asia medical tourism market, being followed by India and Singapore. South Korea stands at the fourth spot in the year 2016 and is likely to almost double its market share by the year 2022, while Malaysia is holding the last spot with XX% market share in the year 2016.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1339362-asia-medical-tourism-market-and-forecast-to-2022

This is the 2nd edition report on Asia Medical Tourism Industry by iGATE RESEARCH. The report titled “Asia Medical Tourism Market and Forecast To 2022” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Medical Tourism Landscape in Asia. This 640 Page report with 555 Figures and 9 Tables provides a complete analysis of the medical tourist Arrivals and Spending to the Top 5 Asian country.

The Top 5 Countries covered are

1. Singapore (16 Countries Covered)

2. Thailand (15 Countries Covered)

3. South Korea (14 Countries Covered)

4. Malaysia (20 Countries Covered)

5. India (64 Countries Covered)

The Top 5 Countries have been studied from 2 viewpoints.

I. Medical Tourist Arrivals – Country Wise (2004 – 2022)

II. Medical Tourists Spending – Country Wise (2004 – 2022)

Singapore Medical Tourist Arrivals and Spending: (16 Countries Covered)

1. United States 2. Canada 3. Indonesia 4. Malaysia 5. Philippines 6. Thailand 7. China 8. Taiwan 9. Hong Kong 10. South Korea 11. India 12. Netherlands 13. United Kingdom 14. Australia 15. Africa 16. Others

Thailand Medical Tourists Arrivals and Spending: (15 Countries Covered)

1. Japan 2. Asia 3. Middle East 4. United States 5. South Asia 6. Britain 7. Taiwan & China 8. Australia 9. France 10. Germany 11. South Korea 12. Canada 13. East Europe 14. Scandinavia 15. Others

India Medical Tourist Arrivals and Spending: (64 Countries Covered)

1. United States 2. Canada 3. Argentina 4. Brazil 5. Mexico 6. Austria 7. Belgium 8. Denmark 9. Finland 10. France 11. Germany 12. Greece 13. Ireland 14. Italy 15. Netherlands 16. Norway 17. Portugal 18. Spain 19. Sweden 20. Switzerland 21. UK 22. Czech Rep. 23. Hungary 24. Kazakhstan 25. Poland 26. Russian Fed. 27. Ukraine 28. Egypt 29. Kenya 30. Mauritius 31. Nigeria 32. South Africa 33. Sudan 34. Tanzania 35. Bahrain 36. Iraq 37. Israel 38. Oman 39. Saudi Arabia 40. Turkey 41. UAE 42. Yemen 43. Afghanistan 44. Iran 45. Maldives 46. Nepal 47. Pakistan 48. Bangladesh 49. Sri Lanka 50. Bhutan 51. Indonesia 52. Malaysia 53. Myanmar 54. Philippines 55. Singapore 56. Thailand 57. Vietnam 58. China (Main) 59. China (Taiwan) 60. Japan 61. Republic of Korea 62. Australia 63. New Zealand 64. Others

South Korea Medical Tourists Arrivals and Spending: (14 Countries Covered)

1. United States 2. Canada 3. China 4. Japan 5. Russia 6. Mongolia 7. Vietnam 8. Philippines 9. Kazakhstan 10. Saudi Arabia 11. Uzbekistan 12. Indonesia 13. United Arab Emirates 14. Others

Malaysia Medical Tourists Arrivals and Spending: (23 Countries Covered)

1. United States 2. United Kingdom 3. Virgin Islands, British 4. Germany 5. France 6. Libya 7. Indonesia 8. China and Hong Kong 9. Nepal 10. Japan 11. India 12. Myanmar 13. Singapore 14. Philippines 15. Bangladesh 16. Korea 17. Vietnam 18. Iran 19. Saudi Arabia 20. Oman 21. Australia 22. New Zealand 23. Rest of the World

Data Sources

iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1339362-asia-medical-tourism-market-and-forecast-to-2022

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Asia Medical Tourism Market and Arrivals To 2022

2.1 Asia Medical Tourism Market and Forecast

2.2 Asia Medical Tourist Arrivals and Forecast

3. Asia Medical Tourism Market and Arrivals Share To 2022

3.1 Asia Medical Tourism Market Share and Forecast

3.2 Asia Medical Tourist Arrivals Share and Forecast

4. Singapore Medical Tourist Arrivals and Forecast (2004 – 2022)

5. Singapore Medical Tourism Market and Forecast (2003 – 2022)

6. Singapore Medical Tourism – Country Wise Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast

………….

20. South Asia – Country Wise Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast

20.1 Afghanistan – Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast

20.1.1 Afghanistan – Medical Tourist Arrivals and Forecast (2009 – 2022)

20.1.2 Afghanistan – Medical Tourists Spending and Forecast (2009 – 2022)

20.2 Iran – Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast

20.2.1 Iran – Medical Tourist Arrivals and Forecast (2009 – 2022)

20.2.2 Iran – Medical Tourists Spending and Forecast (2009 – 2022)

20.3 Maldives – Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast

20.3.1 Maldives – Medical Tourist Arrivals and Forecast (2009 – 2022)

20.3.2 Maldives – Medical Tourists Spending and Forecast (2009 – 2022)

20.4 Nepal – Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast

20.4.1 Nepal – Medical Tourist Arrivals and Forecast (2009 – 2022)

20.4.2 Nepal – Medical Tourists Spending and Forecast (2009 – 2022)

Continued…………

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1339362-asia-medical-tourism-market-and-forecast-to-2022

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com