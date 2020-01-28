Aseptic Packaging Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025

Aseptic Packaging Market to reach USD 93.31 billion by 2025.

Aseptic Packaging Market valued approximately USD 40.2 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.10% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factors of Aseptic Packaging Market are growth in demand of food & beverages sectors, preference for convenient packaging, shift in consumer preference against the use of food preservatives, growth in parent industry and growing population. The major restraining factor that concentrated with Aseptic Packaging Market are high initial capital investment involved and need for greater technological understanding than required for other packaging forms. Aseptic packaging is the final step that involves in aseptic food processing in which foods are continuously sterilized, ensuring that no micro-organism causes either food decay or food poisoning. Aseptic Packaging ensures that the containers for the food are also sterilized continuously and the food is inserted into the containers in a completely sterile environment. The various opportunities that arises in the aseptic packaging market are emergence of new product developments and electric logistics processing. Aseptic packaging provides food safety to food & beverages. It also provides storage efficiency due to brick shapes are easier to pack in bulk than cans or jars. Aseptic packaging is portable and convenient to use. Growing demand for disposable equipment in the healthcare industry is expected to increase demand for aseptic packaging products which will positively impact the industry growth over the coming years.

The regional analysis of Aseptic Packaging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has witnessed increased investment in the R&D and product innovation as far as packaging is concerned. Countries such as India, Thailand and Indonesia are forecasted as a front-runners in terms of consumption of aseptic packaging. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for aseptic packaging due to rapid improvement in food and beverages sector. Asia-Pacific has accounted the 35% share as well as anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Beverages

Food

By Type:

Cartons

Bottles and Cans

Bags and Pouches

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Tetra Laval In, Robert Bosch GmbH, Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., E.I. du Pont de, Nemours and company, Reynolds Group Holding Ltd., DS Smith, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Industria Machine Automatiche S.P.A., Sealed Air Corporation and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Aseptic Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

