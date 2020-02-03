As per new study on Thymidine Market | Industry size, share, analysis, trend & Forecast to 2019-2025 | Lonza, Carbopharm GmbH, Zhejiang NHU, Zhejiang Xianfeng Science Technology & More..

2019-2025 Thymidine Market Report with Depth Analysis

Thymidine (deoxythymidine; other names deoxyribosylthymine, thymine deoxyriboside) is a pyrimidine deoxynucleoside. It is a pharmaceutical intermediate that used to make anti-AIDS drugs Zidovudine. The thymidine industry is concentrated relatively. In the last several years, global market of thymidine fluctuates obviously. The global sales of thymidine will reach 1047.3 MT in 2016 from 1084.3 MT in 2012. The consumption value of thymidine is nearly 80 million USD in 2016.

Request For Free report Sample – https://www.reportsmonitor.com/request_sample/336121

Scope of the Report:

The global Thymidine market was 81 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 91 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% between 2019 and 2025.

Lonza is the largest supplier of Thymidine, with a production market share nearly 31.66% in 2016. Other leading players include Carbopharm GmbH, Zhejiang NHU and Zhejiang Xianfeng Science Technology, etc.The production methods of Thymidine include chemical synthesis method and fermentation method. Previously, chemical synthesis method is the main production process. However, fermentation method gradually becomes the market mainstream with low cost and stable property. In 2016, the production market share of fermentation method reached 60.70%.

The Key Manufacturers of Thymidine Market Covered In This Report:

Lonza, Carbopharm GmbH, Zhejiang NHU, Zhejiang Xianfeng Science Technology, Anhui Golden Sun Biopharmaceuticals, Hebei Anminuo, Ducheng, Chengzhi

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Chemical Synthesis Method

Fermentation Method

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Zidovudine

Other

Thymidine Market report also splits the market by region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The analysis report of Thymidine Market offers the key driving factors that are useful to grow the business Globally. The Market report uses the advanced technological systems needs that are compatible with this market by each parameter are firmly mentioned during this report.

Get Discount for this report @

https://www.reportsmonitor.com/check_discount/336121

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Thymidine are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Research objectives:

Focuses on the key global Thymidine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Thymidine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse full table of contents and data tables @

https://www.reportsmonitor.com/report/336121/Thymidine-Market



Key Points sheathed in the Thymidine Market Report Coverage:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Further, the Thymidine industry research report determines the Marketing Analysis, Regional Marketing Analysis, International Trade Analysis. The market Traders or Distributors with Contact Information by Region and Supply Chain Analysis. That is followed by various business strategies, the report contains essential outcome help could boost the interest level of the individuals in market.