As per new study on Automotive Heat Shield Market Industry size, share, analysis, trend & Forecast to 2019-2024

Automotive Heat Shield Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

A heat shield is designed to shield a substance from absorbing excessive heat from an outside source by either dissipating, reflecting or simply absorbing the heat. It is often used as a form of exhaust heat management.

Due to the large amounts of heat given off by internal combustion engines, heat shields are used on most engines to protect components and bodywork from heat damage. As well as protection, effective heat shields can give a performance benefit by reducing the under-bonnet temperatures, therefore reducing the intake temperature. Heat shields vary widely in price, but most are easy to fit, usually by stainless steel clips or high temperature tape.

The average price of the automotive heat shield is showing downstream trend, the gross margin is about 21% in 2016; it has the similar trend with price;

In the future, the total install ratio will still have increase trend, and the total consumption volume will have great influence by the automotive industries’ development.

This report studies the global Automotive Heat Shield market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Heat Shield market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Heat Shield market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 16500 million by 2024, from US$ 11200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Heat Shield business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Heat Shield market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sumitomoriko

DUPONT

Autoneum

Elringklinger

Federal-Mogul

DANA

Lydall

Morgan

Zhuzhou Times

Tuopu

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Rigid Heat Shield

Flexible Heat Shield

Textile Heat Shield

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Heat Shield consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Heat Shield market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Heat Shield manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Heat Shield with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Heat Shield submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

