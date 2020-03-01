AS-Interface 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

AS-Interface Market 2019

AS-Interface (Actuator Sensor Interface, AS-i) is an industrial networking solution (physical layer, data access method and protocol) used in PLC, DCS and PC-based automation systems. It is designed for connecting simple field I/O devices (e.g. binary ON/OFF devices such as actuators, sensors, rotary encoders, analog inputs and outputs, push buttons, and valve position sensors) in discrete manufacturing and process applications using a single 2-conductor cable.

The AS-i gateway/master component is expected to hold the largest market size in 2018. It is the central part of AS-Interface system.

Water and wastewater treatment industry in the AS-Interface market expected to grow at the second-highest rate between 2018 and 2023.

In 2018, the global AS-Interface market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global AS-Interface status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AS-Interface development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bihl+Wiedemann

Baumer Electric

Pepperl+Fuchs

Siemens

Valmet

ABB

Emerson

IFM Electronic

Phoenix Contact

Schneider

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

AS-i Gateway/Master

AS-i Power Supply

AS-i Slave

AS-i Cable

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Metal and Mining

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AS-Interface status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AS-Interface development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global AS-Interface Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 AS-i Gateway/Master

1.4.3 AS-i Power Supply

1.4.4 AS-i Slave

1.4.5 AS-i Cable

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AS-Interface Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Food & Beverages

1.5.3 Chemicals

1.5.4 Oil & Gas

1.5.5 Water & Wastewater Treatment

1.5.6 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.7 Automotive

1.5.8 Metal and Mining

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 AS-Interface Market Size

2.2 AS-Interface Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AS-Interface Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 AS-Interface Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 AS-Interface Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global AS-Interface Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global AS-Interface Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global AS-Interface Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 AS-Interface Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players AS-Interface Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into AS-Interface Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Bihl+Wiedemann

12.1.1 Bihl+Wiedemann Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 AS-Interface Introduction

12.1.4 Bihl+Wiedemann Revenue in AS-Interface Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Bihl+Wiedemann Recent Development

12.2 Baumer Electric

12.2.1 Baumer Electric Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 AS-Interface Introduction

12.2.4 Baumer Electric Revenue in AS-Interface Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Baumer Electric Recent Development

12.3 Pepperl+Fuchs

12.3.1 Pepperl+Fuchs Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 AS-Interface Introduction

12.3.4 Pepperl+Fuchs Revenue in AS-Interface Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Pepperl+Fuchs Recent Development

12.4 Siemens

12.4.1 Siemens Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 AS-Interface Introduction

12.4.4 Siemens Revenue in AS-Interface Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.5 Valmet

12.5.1 Valmet Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 AS-Interface Introduction

12.5.4 Valmet Revenue in AS-Interface Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Valmet Recent Development

12.6 ABB

12.6.1 ABB Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 AS-Interface Introduction

12.6.4 ABB Revenue in AS-Interface Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 ABB Recent Development

12.7 Emerson

12.7.1 Emerson Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 AS-Interface Introduction

12.7.4 Emerson Revenue in AS-Interface Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Emerson Recent Development

12.8 IFM Electronic

12.8.1 IFM Electronic Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 AS-Interface Introduction

12.8.4 IFM Electronic Revenue in AS-Interface Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 IFM Electronic Recent Development

12.9 Phoenix Contact

12.9.1 Phoenix Contact Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 AS-Interface Introduction

12.9.4 Phoenix Contact Revenue in AS-Interface Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Phoenix Contact Recent Development

12.10 Schneider

12.10.1 Schneider Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 AS-Interface Introduction

12.10.4 Schneider Revenue in AS-Interface Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Schneider Recent Development

Continued…..

