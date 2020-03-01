AS-Interface 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

AS-Interface Market 2019
AS-Interface (Actuator Sensor Interface, AS-i) is an industrial networking solution (physical layer, data access method and protocol) used in PLC, DCS and PC-based automation systems. It is designed for connecting simple field I/O devices (e.g. binary ON/OFF devices such as actuators, sensors, rotary encoders, analog inputs and outputs, push buttons, and valve position sensors) in discrete manufacturing and process applications using a single 2-conductor cable.
The AS-i gateway/master component is expected to hold the largest market size in 2018. It is the central part of AS-Interface system.
Water and wastewater treatment industry in the AS-Interface market expected to grow at the second-highest rate between 2018 and 2023.
In 2018, the global AS-Interface market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global AS-Interface status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AS-Interface development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Bihl+Wiedemann
Baumer Electric
Pepperl+Fuchs
Siemens
Valmet
ABB
Emerson
IFM Electronic
Phoenix Contact
Schneider
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
AS-i Gateway/Master
AS-i Power Supply
AS-i Slave
AS-i Cable
Market segment by Application, split into
Food & Beverages
Chemicals
Oil & Gas
Water & Wastewater Treatment
Pharmaceuticals
Automotive
Metal and Mining
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global AS-Interface status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the AS-Interface development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
