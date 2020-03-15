Artisan Bakery Market Trend, Key Players Strategy | Bimbo Bakeries, Rich Products Corporation, Flowers Foods, Harry Brot GmbH

Market Overview

Changing lifestyle and shift in consumption pattern of the consumers has influenced the growth of artisan bakery market. The higher demand for on-the-go bakery food products is driving the market for artisan bakery. Mainly, increasing disposable income in the developed countries is having a positive impact on the growth of artisan bakery market share. Key players from Europe are following strategies of merger and acquisition of small players, also they have planned strategic expansion to spread their business in various other regions due to high demand of the product.

Artisan bakery products are handcrafted and manufactured according to traditional methods by using high quality ingredients. The color, texture and flavors are adjusted according to the consumer’s preferences and demands. The demand for artisan bakery products is found to be increasing based on the high demands from consumers side for quality bakery products.

Global Artisan Bakery Market is estimated to grow at the CAGR of 3.85%. The advancement in technology has a major impact on the growth of artisan bakery market. Sale of artisan bakery amongst the population of consumers in the developed countries is experiencing a surge based on the good quality of the products and improved packaging. Artisan bakery provide customized bakery goods based on demand from the consumer’s side. This is supporting the increase in its market value globally.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the Global Artisan Bakery Market are

Lantmännen Unibake International (Denmark)

Rich Products Corporation (U.S.)

CSM Bakery Solutions Llc (U.S.)

Harry Brot GmbH (Germany)

Vandemoortele (Belgium)

Bimbo Bakeries (U.S.)

Aryzta (Swirtzerland)

Flowers Foods (U.S.)

The Global Artisan Bakery Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Flavor, Customer-Type, Distribution Channel and Region. Based on the type the Sweet baked goods & morning goods segment is found to be escalating at a high CAGR. Amongst the various distribution channels, quick service restaurants is calculated to hold a major share. The industrial demand of artisan bakery is found to be having a positive growth based on the higher demand from the manufacturer’s side.

Key Findings

Artisan breads is evaluated to grow at a higher rate than other artisan product-type segments. Artisan bakery market in Asia Pacific will witness higher growth during the forecast period

Industry Segments

Artisan bakery product has been segmented on the basis of product type which comprises Breads, Morning goods, Cake & Sweets, Savory and others. The breads and morning good products is found to hold a major share. Artisan bakery product has been segmented on the basis of method which comprises Partially Baked, Fully Baked and Others. Fully baked holds a lion’s share based on the higher demand from manufacturer’s side. Artisan bakery product has been segmented on the basis of application which comprises Baking base, Breakfast foods, Appetizer, Snack foods, Desserts and Others. Breakfast goods segment is growing at higher rate due to increasing sales of artisan breads and loaves. Artisan bakery has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which comprises Quick Service Restaurants, Foodservice, Large Retail, Convenience / independent retail, Others.

Regional Analysis

Global Artisan Bakery Market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Rest of the world (ROW). North America region has the major market share followed by Europe. However, based on the improving economic conditions amongst various countries of Asia-Pacific region, the consumption of artisan bakery products is anticipated to experience a surge. U.K., U.S., Italy, France, Germany and Canada are considered the major market of artisan bakery product.

This market research report further provides an insight on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, market share analysis as well as leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying target consumer segments by providing views on emerging and high-growth segments and market size. Together the market data comprise and discuss basic valuations on the competitive scenarios and strategies of the global artisan bakery market including high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides views of historical market values as well as pricing and cost analysis of the same.