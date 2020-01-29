Artificial Turf 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Artificial Turf Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 161 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.

Europe is the largest production of Artificial Grass Turf, with a production value market share nearly 33.09% in 2016.

The second place is China; following Europe with the production value market share over 21.60% in 2016. North America is another important production market of Artificial Grass Turf.

Artificial Grass Turf used in industry including Contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping and Non-contact Sports. Report data showed that 41.67% of the Artificial Grass Turf market demand in Contact Sports in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Turf market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3180 million by 2024, from US$ 2060 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Artificial Turf business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Artificial Turf market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Artificial Turf value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision / Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

Juta

Condor Grass

Nurteks

Taishan

Victoria PLC

ForestGrass

Forbex

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Artificial Turf consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Artificial Turf market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Turf manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Turf with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Artificial Turf submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

