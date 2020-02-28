Artificial Sweetener Market Investigation & Development Trends Analyzed until the end of 2027

FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Artificial Sweetener Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2018 to 2027 | Key Players are Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Heinz, Danone, etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the artificial sweetener market during the period from 2018-2027. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global artificial sweetener market is expected to showcase impressive growth at 3% CAGR during the period until 2027.

Growing concerns regarding obesity is translating into a swift and broader consumer acceptance of healthy dietary plans. Realization of the fact that a diet has deep-rooted influences on health has further encouraged consumers to modify their consumption patterns, as more and more of them seek healthier alternatives with ‘less sugar’. With the health-savvy demographic heading toward low- or no-calorie versions of food and beverages, adoption rate of artificial sweetener is also witnessing a considerable uptake.

Food producers are making use of high intensity artificial sweetener to offer light products with fewer calories and captivating taste attributes, in response to the consumer preferences. For example, the sales of sugar-free gums have witnessed impressive rates as compared to that of regular gums. Some other products with artificial sweetener as a vital part of the ingredient bases include diet drinks, tabletop sweeteners, yogurt, and frozen dairy products.

With introduction of sugar taxes across various countries, maximum of the consumers are shifting from sugary beverages to low calorie versions. This tax is being aimed at regulating the burden of obesity, among both adults as well as children. For instance, key countries such as Britain, Hungary, Finland, and France have introduced sugar taxes and levies aimed at reduction of obesity levels.

These taxes have translated into a flurry of product reformulations by the food and beverage companies. These reformulations, in turn, are likely to provide a substantial fillip to the adoption of artificial sweetener, including the high intensity artificial sweetener.

Several controversies associated specific high-intensity artificial sweetener types with potential health hazards, such as neurotoxicity, disruption of satiety mechanisms, cancer, and many more. Many high intensity artificial sweetener types, including Aspartame, Saccharin, and many more, bore the brunt of this increasing reluctance and subsequent intolerance. For instance, key companies, such as PepsiCo, had replaced aspartame in their products with viable substitutes in response to controversies apropos of aspartame in the US.

Though the critics of high intensity artificial sweetener claimed multiple health problems associated with its consumption, prominent institutions like the National Cancer Institute and other health agencies have denied the same. Moreover, approvals by eminent organizations, such as FDA, and favorable studies are further encouraging food and beverage companies to get back to these specific artificial sweetener types with minimum reluctance.

The quest for healthy substitutes for the calorie-loaded ingredients is pushing the demand for high intensity natural and plant based sweetener. Prominent food and beverage manufacturing brands, such as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Heinz, and Danone, are leveraging the potential of high intensity natural and plant-based sweetener.

Some of the popular natural and plant based varieties, such as Stevia and Monk fruit, have witnessed a significant uptake, being around 200 to 300 times sweeter than processed sugar. This wide spread proliferation of high intensity natural and plant based variants, driven by the evolving preferences for natural alternatives, might pose challenges for the adoption of high intensity artificial sweetener.

