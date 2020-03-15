Artificial Sweetener Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2023

The artificial sweetener is a major additive in food & beverage products. In food & beverage, artificial sweetener is mainly classified into aspartame, acesulfame, saccharin, sucralose, cylamate, and others. It provides a sweet taste and low calories to the products turning them into sugar-free products.The artificial sweetener market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Key Market Insights

Artificial sweetener is widely utilized in the food & beverages industry in various sugar-free soda, chewing gums, chocolates, ice cream, baked goods, and others. It imparts much more sweetness in these products than sugar. It also keeps the calories low helping the consumers to consume these products without feeling guilty about putting on. The food & beverage segment is growing fast as the demand for sugar-free beverages and sugar-free eatables is increasing owing to the spreading of awareness related to healthy eating and growing health concerns.