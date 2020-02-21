Artificial Lawns Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025

Artificial Lawns Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Artificial Lawns – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

Artificial Lawn is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.

In 2017, the global Artificial Lawns market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Artificial Lawns market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Artificial Lawns in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Artificial Lawns in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Artificial Lawns market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Artificial Lawns include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Artificial Lawns include

ACT Global Sports

CoCreation Grass

Condor Grass

Domo Sports Grass

Edel Grass B.V.

FieldTurf (Tarkett)

Forbex

ForestGrass

GreenVision / Mattex

Juta

Limonta Sport

Mondo S.p.A.

Nurteks

Polytan GmbH

Shaw Sports Turf

SIS Pitches

Taishan

Ten Cate

Unisport-Saltex Oy

Victoria PLC

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3539701-global-artificial-lawns-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market Size Split by Type

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

Market Size Split by Application

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3539701-global-artificial-lawns-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Artificial Lawns Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Lawns Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

1.4.3 Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

1.4.4 Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Lawns Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Contact Sports

1.5.3 Leisure

1.5.4 Landscaping

1.5.5 Non-contact Sports

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Artificial Lawns Market Size

2.1.1 Global Artificial Lawns Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Artificial Lawns Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Artificial Lawns Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Artificial Lawns Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Artificial Lawns Revenue by Regions

……..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 ACT Global Sports

11.1.1 ACT Global Sports Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Artificial Lawns

11.1.4 Artificial Lawns Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 CoCreation Grass

11.2.1 CoCreation Grass Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Artificial Lawns

11.2.4 Artificial Lawns Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Condor Grass

11.3.1 Condor Grass Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Artificial Lawns

11.3.4 Artificial Lawns Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Domo Sports Grass

11.4.1 Domo Sports Grass Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Artificial Lawns

11.4.4 Artificial Lawns Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Edel Grass B.V.

11.5.1 Edel Grass B.V. Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Artificial Lawns

11.5.4 Artificial Lawns Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 FieldTurf (Tarkett)

11.6.1 FieldTurf (Tarkett) Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Artificial Lawns

11.6.4 Artificial Lawns Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Forbex

11.7.1 Forbex Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Artificial Lawns

11.7.4 Artificial Lawns Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 ForestGrass

11.8.1 ForestGrass Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Artificial Lawns

11.8.4 Artificial Lawns Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 GreenVision / Mattex

11.9.1 GreenVision / Mattex Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Artificial Lawns

11.9.4 Artificial Lawns Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Juta

11.10.1 Juta Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Artificial Lawns

11.10.4 Artificial Lawns Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Limonta Sport

11.12 Mondo S.p.A.

11.13 Nurteks

11.14 Polytan GmbH

11.15 Shaw Sports Turf

11.16 SIS Pitches

11.17 Taishan

11.18 Ten Cate

11.19 Unisport-Saltex Oy

11.20 Victoria PLC

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3539701

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)