This report studies the Artificial Intelligence Platform market, Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial Intelligence Platform is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

Scope of the Report:

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence Platform in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 35.88% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 22.43%.

The global Artificial Intelligence Platform market is valued at 4880 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 46000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 56.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Intelligence Platform.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Artificial Intelligence Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Google

Baidu

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Intel

Salesforce

Brighterion

AI

IFlyTek

Megvii Technology

Albert Technologies

ai

Brainasoft

Yseop

Ipsoft

NanoRep(LogMeIn)

Ada Support

Astute Solutions

com

Wipro

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Voice Processing

Text Processing

Image Processing

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Artificial Intelligence Platform product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence Platform, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Artificial Intelligence Platform in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Artificial Intelligence Platform competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Artificial Intelligence Platform breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Artificial Intelligence Platform market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Artificial Intelligence Platform sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

