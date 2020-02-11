ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET IN THE INDUSTRIAL SECTOR 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2022

AI technologies are being developed to assist human beings in deliberating, deducing, analyzing, and inventing new technologies that can guarantee the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The availability and widespread adoption of graphical processing units due to innovation in technology, increased power capacity, and reduced costs have been an impetus for the adoption of AI technologies in sensor systems.

The analysts forecast the global artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector to grow at a CAGR of 52.65% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors operating in the market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market driver

• Development of deep-learning technology.

Market challenge

• Technical difficulties in developing AI technologies.

Market trend

• AI technology for advanced robot programming.

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Vendors in the market

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Process industries

• Discrete industries

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 08: Market drivers

• Rise in the use of expert systems

• Growing popularity of AI start-ups

• Development of deep-learning technology

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

• Threat to human employment

• Technical difficulties in developing AI technologies

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Use of AI to combat cyber security threats

• AI technology for advanced robot programming

• Rise in swarm AI technology

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Competitive benchmarking

• Amazon Web Services

• IBM

• Siemens

• Omron Adept Technologies

Continued…..

