Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – IBM, Siemens, Amazon Web Services

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors operating in the market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Amazon Web Services
• IBM
• Siemens
• Omron Adept Technologies
Other prominent vendors
• Affectiva
• AIBrain
• Anki
• AOL
• Ayasdi
• CloudMinds
• DataRobot
• Digital Reasoning
• eBay
• Enefy
• iCarbonX
• MindMeld
• NICE
• Nokia
• Oracle
• Salesforce
• Sentinent Technologies
• Twitter
• Vicarious
• Viv
• Bellabeat
• CrowdFlower
• Didi Chuxing
• Enlitic
• Facebook
• GE
• Google
• Gradberry
• Gridspace
• Humanoid
• Intel
• Jibo
• KwikDesk
• Leap Motion
• Microsoft
• Nuance Communications
• Nvidia
• Quantum Simulations
• Scaled Inference
• Wit.ai
• ALEKS
• Appier
• Blackboard
• Cognii
• Converge Venture Partners
• eDreams Edusoft
• Incredible Labs
• Jenzabar
• MIND Research Institute
• PandaWhale
• Pearson
• Pixatel
• Quid
• RadiumOne
• Rigetti Computing
• Topicmarks
Market driver
• Development of deep-learning technology.
Market driver
• Development of deep-learning technology.
Market challenge
• Technical difficulties in developing AI technologies.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• AI technology for advanced robot programming.
Market trend
• AI technology for advanced robot programming.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Vendors in the market
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
• Market overview
• Process industries
• Discrete industries
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
• Rise in the use of expert systems
• Growing popularity of AI start-ups
• Development of deep-learning technology
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
• Threat to human employment
• Technical difficulties in developing AI technologies
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
• Use of AI to combat cyber security threats
• AI technology for advanced robot programming
• Rise in swarm AI technology
PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape
• Competitive benchmarking
• Amazon Web Services
• IBM
• Siemens
• Omron Adept Technologies
Continued…..
