Artificial Intelligence in Military Market – Projected to Grow at High CAGR during the Forecast Period

Global Artificial Intelligence in the Military Market Research Report: Information by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Advanced Computing, AI Systems), Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval, Space), Application, & Region—Forecast till 2024

The global artificial intelligence in the military market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 14.35% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.

Request for Free Sample Pages:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7660

The growth of the global artificial intelligence in the military market can be attributed to the increasing application of big data analytics and development of chipsets supporting AI. However, a lack of structured data and the absence of protocols and standards for the use of AI in military applications may hinder market growth.

Segmentation:

On the basis of offering, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. In 2018, the software segment dominated the market and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the market has been divided into advanced computing, AI systems, and learning and intelligence. The learning and intelligence segment dominated the market in 2018. However, the AI systems segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By platform, the market has been classified as airborne, land, naval, and space. The land segment dominated the market in 2018. However, the airborne segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing investments in developing drones that utilize AI.

Based on application, the market has been categorized as logistics and transportation, target recognition, warfare platform, cybersecurity, battlefield healthcare, simulation and training, threat monitoring and situational awareness, information processing, and others.

Key Players:

The key players in the global artificial intelligence in the military market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), IBM (US), Raytheon Company (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), BAE Systems (UK), General Dynamics Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Harris Corporation (US), Boeing (US), Leidos (US), SoarTech (US), SAIC (US), SparkCognition (US), and Charles River Analytics Inc. (US).

Research Methodology:

The market values and forecast are derived using the MRFR research methodology, which includes secondary research, primary interviews, data triangulation, and validation from an in-house data repository and statistical modeling tools.

Intended Audience:

IT technology service providers

Law enforcement agencies

Defense organizations

Government authorities

Defense companies

Research institutes

Regulatory bodies

Access Full Summary of Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ai-in-military-market-7660

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]