ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MILITARY 2018 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Artificial intelligence is not a weapon. Instead, artificial intelligence, from a military perspective, is an enabler, much like electricity and the combustion engine. The potential promise of AI—including its ability to improve the speed and accuracy of everything from logistics to battlefield planning and to help improve human decision-making—is driving militaries around the world to accelerate their research into and development of AI applications.

Increasing investment towards the development of AI integrated systems and rising adoption of cloud-based applications are key factors projected to drive the growth of the artificial intelligence in military market.

In 2017, the global Artificial Intelligence In Military market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence In Military status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence In Military development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Lockheed Martin (US)

Raytheon (US)

Northrop Grumman (US)

IBM (US)

Thales Group (France)

General Dynamics (US)

NVIDIA (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

Market analysis by product type

Learning & Intelligence

Advanced Computing

AI Systems

Market analysis by market

Information Processing

Cyber Security

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

