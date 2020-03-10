Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market 2018 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market status and forecast, categorizes the global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Siemens
Intel Corporation
NVIDIA Corporation
Alphabet
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
General Electric Company
DataRPM, Sight Machine
General Vision
AIBrain
Rockwell, Automation
Cisco Systems
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Preferred Networks
Vicarious
Skymind
Citrine Informatics
CloudMinds Technologies
Ubtech Robotics
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3132329-global-artificial-intelligence-in-manufacturing-market-research-report-2018
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Central & South America
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Deep Learning
Computer Vision
Context Awareness
Natural Language Processing
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Semiconductor and Electronics
Energy and Power
Pharmaceuticals
Automobile
Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing
Food and Beverages
Others (Textiles & Aerospace)
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3132329-global-artificial-intelligence-in-manufacturing-market-research-report-2018
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Research Report 2018
1 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing
1.2 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Deep Learning
1.2.3 Computer Vision
1.2.5 Context Awareness
Natural Language Processing
1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Segment by Application
1.3.1 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Semiconductor and Electronics
1.3.3 Energy and Power
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Automobile
1.3.6 Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing
1.3.7 Food and Beverages
1.3.8 Others (Textiles & Aerospace)
1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…….
Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market 2018 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025
7 Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Siemens
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Siemens Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Intel Corporation
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Intel Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 NVIDIA Corporation
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 NVIDIA Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Alphabet
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Alphabet Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 IBM Corporation
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 IBM Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Microsoft Corporation
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Microsoft Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com