Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market 2018 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market status and forecast, categorizes the global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Siemens

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Alphabet

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

General Electric Company

DataRPM, Sight Machine

General Vision

AIBrain

Rockwell, Automation

Cisco Systems

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Preferred Networks

Vicarious

Skymind

Citrine Informatics

CloudMinds Technologies

Ubtech Robotics

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Natural Language Processing

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Semiconductor and Electronics

Energy and Power

Pharmaceuticals

Automobile

Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Others (Textiles & Aerospace)

