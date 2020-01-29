Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market to be at Forefront by 2026

The Global artificial intelligence in diabetes management market is likely to register significant growth during the course of forecast period from 2017 to 2024. The growth of this market is highly depended on the rising geriatric population across the globe. This can be one of the important factor boosting demand for the artificial intelligence in diabetes management market at the global level. Increasing case of metabolic disorder can be one of the important factor positively supporting growth of this market in near future. Furthermore, Government are running several programs to spread more awareness among the population.

The global market for artificial intelligence in diabetes management could see classification based on technique type, device type, and on the basis of region. Based on device type, Glucose monitoring device type likely to dominate the global market for artificial intelligence in diabetes management market and likely to remain dominant throughout the said period.

The study presented herewith is a phenomenal compilation of different studies about the global market for artificial intelligence in diabetes management, which includes regional analysis, market competition analysis, segmental analysis, major restraints and drivers.

The geriatric population and unhealthy lifestyle is one of the leading factor responsible for diabetes among the diabetic patients. According to WHO, the major section of the world is diagnosed from type 2 diabetes to a large extent. This can be another important factor positively contributing to the growth of this market in near future. Various software companies are coming up with new technique to manage and control diabetes through apps, this can be another key factor triggering growth of the global market for artificial intelligence in diabetes management in coming years. Also, increasing adoption of mobile phones among the people allows the companies to develop app for managing and controlling diabetes through specific app.

In contrast, government stringent regulation, lack of awareness among the people and expensive treatment can be some of the key factor negatively impacting growth of this market in near future. However, various research and developmental activities lead to development of new version of application to control diabetes. This can be key opportunity positively supporting growth of the global market for artificial intelligence in diabetes management.

On the geographical point of view, the global market for artificial intelligence in diabetes management market can be segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Among all these segment North America dominates the global market for artificial intelligence in diabetes management and likely to generate more than 42% of market share in the global market. Advancement in technology is the major factor largely contributing to the growth of the artificial intelligence in diabetes management across the globe. In addition, Asia Pacific is the likely to emerge as the growing economies with highest CAGR during the course of forecast period from 2018 till 2024. The growth of the artificial intelligence depends upon rising number of adult diabetic patients in the region.

