Artificial Intelligence in Construction Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Alice Technologies and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in Construction development in United States, Europe and China.
Get sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3441523-global-arti…
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
SAP
Alice Technologies
eSUB
SmarTVid.Io
DarKTrace
Aurora Computer Services
Autodesk
Jaroop
Lili.Ai
Predii
Assignar
Deepomatic
Coins Global
Beyond Limits
Doxel
Askporter
Plangrid
Renoworks Software
Building System Planning
Bentley Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Institutional Commercials
Heavy Construction
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3441523-global-artificial-…
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Institutional Commercials
1.5.4 Heavy Construction
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Oracle
12.3.1 Oracle Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.4 SAP
12.4.1 SAP Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
12.4.4 SAP Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 SAP Recent Development
12.5 Alice Technologies
12.5.1 Alice Technologies Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
12.5.4 Alice Technologies Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Alice Technologies Recent Development
12.6 eSUB
12.6.1 eSUB Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
12.6.4 eSUB Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 eSUB Recent Development
12.7 SmarTVid.Io
12.7.1 SmarTVid.Io Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
12.7.4 SmarTVid.Io Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 SmarTVid.Io Recent Development
12.8 DarKTrace
12.8.1 DarKTrace Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
12.8.4 DarKTrace Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 DarKTrace Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)