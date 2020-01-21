Artificial Intelligence in Construction Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Alice Technologies and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

Get sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3441523-global-arti…

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Alice Technologies

eSUB

SmarTVid.Io

DarKTrace

Aurora Computer Services

Autodesk

Jaroop

Lili.Ai

Predii

Assignar

Deepomatic

Coins Global

Beyond Limits

Doxel

Askporter

Plangrid

Renoworks Software

Building System Planning

Bentley Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Institutional Commercials

Heavy Construction

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3441523-global-artificial-…

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Institutional Commercials

1.5.4 Heavy Construction

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft

12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.3 Oracle

12.3.1 Oracle Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.4 SAP

12.4.1 SAP Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction

12.4.4 SAP Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 SAP Recent Development

12.5 Alice Technologies

12.5.1 Alice Technologies Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction

12.5.4 Alice Technologies Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Alice Technologies Recent Development

12.6 eSUB

12.6.1 eSUB Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction

12.6.4 eSUB Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 eSUB Recent Development

12.7 SmarTVid.Io

12.7.1 SmarTVid.Io Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction

12.7.4 SmarTVid.Io Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 SmarTVid.Io Recent Development

12.8 DarKTrace

12.8.1 DarKTrace Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction

12.8.4 DarKTrace Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 DarKTrace Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)