Artificial Intelligence for Telecommunications Applications Market Global Opportunity & Growth Analysis 2019-2025

The increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for various applications in the telecommunication industry and utilization of AI-enabled smartphones are expected to be driving the growth of the AI in telecommunication market.

NLP technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence for Telecommunications Applications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence for Telecommunications Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence for Telecommunications Applications development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Intel (US)

Google (US)

AT&T (US)

Cisco Systems (US)

Nuance Communications (US)

Sentient Technologies (US)

H2O.ai (US)

Infosys (India)

Salesforce (US)

NVIDIA (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Customer Analytics

Network Security

Network Optimization

Self-Diagnostics

Virtual Assistance

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence for Telecommunications Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence for Telecommunications Applications development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

