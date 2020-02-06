Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth 2019-2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) processing today is mostly done in a cloud-based data center. The majority of AI processing is dominated by training of deep learning models, which requires heavy compute capacity.

As the diversity of AI applications grows, an increasing amount of AI processing will be handled within edge devices rather than in a centralized, cloud-based environment.

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alibaba

Apple

Arm

Baidu

CEVA Logistics

Cambricon

Google

Horizon Robotics

Intel

Kneron

MediaTek

Mobileye

Movidius

Mythic

NVIDIA

Qualcomm

Edge AI Hardware Enablers

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Consumer and Enterprise Robotics

Drones

Head-Mounted Displays

Smart Speakers

Mobile Phones

PCs/Tablets

Security Cameras

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

