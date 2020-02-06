Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth 2019-2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) processing today is mostly done in a cloud-based data center. The majority of AI processing is dominated by training of deep learning models, which requires heavy compute capacity.
As the diversity of AI applications grows, an increasing amount of AI processing will be handled within edge devices rather than in a centralized, cloud-based environment.
In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Alibaba
Apple
Arm
Baidu
CEVA Logistics
Cambricon
Google
Horizon Robotics
Intel
Kneron
MediaTek
Mobileye
Movidius
Mythic
NVIDIA
Qualcomm
Edge AI Hardware Enablers
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Consumer and Enterprise Robotics
Drones
Head-Mounted Displays
Smart Speakers
Mobile Phones
PCs/Tablets
Security Cameras
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
