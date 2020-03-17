Artificial Intelligence Chip Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market 2019

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a standout amongst the most dynamic innovations of software engineering since its presentation during the 1950s.

Artificial Intelligence is a quick advancing innovation and industry pioneers are putting into the innovation to increase higher piece of the overall industry inside an aggressive market space.

In 2018, the worldwide Artificial Intelligence Chip market size was xx million US$ and it is relied upon to achieve xx million US$ before the finish of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report centers around the worldwide Artificial Intelligence Chip status, future gauge, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the Artificial Intelligence Chip improvement in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

Google

Intel

NVIDIA

Baidu

Graphcore

Qualcomm

Adapteva

UC-Davis

Mythic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

System-on-chip

System-in-package

Multi-chip module

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Predictive maintenance

Image recognition

Contract analytics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The examination targets of this report are:

To break down worldwide Artificial Intelligence Chip status, future figure, development opportunity, key market and key players.

To show the Artificial Intelligence Chip advancement in United States, Europe and China.

To deliberately profile the key players and extensively examine their improvement plan and procedures.

To characterize, depict and estimate the market by item type, market and key areas.

Key Stakeholders

Artificial Intelligence Chip Manufacturers

Artificial Intelligence Chip Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Artificial Intelligence Chip Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continued….

