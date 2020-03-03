Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Platform Market – Greater Growth Rate during forecast 2019 – 2023

Artificial Intelligence Software Platform Market Research, By Component (Solution- Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others; Services), Deployment (On-Premise, On-Cloud), Vertical (Automotive, Retail, Healthcare) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

AI Software Platform is a software architecture or framework which allows software to run on. This platform includes application frameworks. The major factors that contribute the market growth is the increase in investment in research and development of AI technology, and the technological advances in deep neural networks. The global AI Software Platform is segmented into Solution and Services. The Solution market size is estimated to have larger market size and also increase at highest CAGR in the estimated period.

Regional Analysis

The market for AI Software Platform is estimated to grow at from $ 2.75 billion at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of AI Software Platform market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

North America holds the largest market share and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period. Further to this, Europe closely following North America in terms of revenue generation considering Europe to be an advanced region in terms of technology and its adoption. North America has one of the highly developed IT sectors in countries like the US, has greater adoption of AI technology.

Key Players

The key players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Platform Market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are— Intel (US), Nvidia (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), SAP (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Wipro (India), Infosys (India), Ayasdi (US), Qualcomm (US), Salesforce (US), Playment (US), H2O.ai (US), Infrrd Inc. (US).

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 20–25 % in the AI Software Platform market. These include Cleo AI Ltd. (UK), DigitalGenius (UK), Babylon Health (UK), AIBrain (US), iCarbonX (China), CloudMinds (US), Palantir (US), Digital Reasoning Systems, Inc. (US), and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Research Objectives

2.4 Markets Structure

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

Continued…….

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global AI Software Platform Market, By Region, 2019–2023

Table 2 North America: Global AI Software Platform Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 3 Europe: Global AI Software Platform Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Global AI Software Platform Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 5 Rest Of The World: Global AI Software Platform Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Continued…….

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global AI Software Platform Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global AI Software Platform Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global AI Software Platform Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global AI Software Platform Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued……..

