Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

AI technologies assist human beings in deliberating, deducing, analyzing, and inventing new technologies that can ensure the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As a result of its reducing expenses, the adoption of the AI technology is increasing in every sector. AI uses multiple disciplines that allow computers to perform functions that require human intelligence such as learning, reasoning, and problem-solving. It is possible to collect and store large amounts of real-time data using modern technologies, such as vision systems, actuators, and sensors, which can strongly influence manufacturing processes. The real-time data can also be manipulated for efficient manufacturing.

The analysts forecast the global artificial intelligence market to grow at a CAGR of 50.51% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global artificial intelligence market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price considered as the average selling price for the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Artificial Intelligence Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amazon Web Services

• IBM

• Siemens

• Omron Adept Technologies

Other prominent vendors

• AIBrain

• Anki

• Apple

• Banjo

• CloudMinds

• Facebook

• Google

• iCarbonX

• Intel

• Jibo

• Microsoft

• Next IT

• NVIDIA

Market driver

• Growing adoption of deep learning technology

Market driver

Market challenge

• Challenges in developing AI technologies

Market challenge

Market trend

• Growing popularity of swarm AI technology

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global AI market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global AI market by application

PART 07: Segmentation by end-user

• Global AI market by end-user

• Global AI market by healthcare sector

• Global AI market by media and entertainment sector

• Global AI market by manufacturing sector

• Global AI market by automotive sector

• Global AI market by retail sector

• Global AI market by others

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global AI market by geography

• AI market in Americas

• AI market in EMEA

• AI market in APAC

PART 09: Key leading countries

• Key leading countries

• US

• Germany

• Japan

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Impact of drivers on key customer segments

• Market challenges

• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive analysis

• Key leading vendor

Continued…..



