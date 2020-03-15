Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Workspace Market Future Insights, Market Revenue and Threat Forecast by 2023

Artificial Intelligence in Workspace Market Research, By Components (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Image Recognition, Speech R ecognition, Context Aware Computing), Vertical (Automotive, BFSI, Healthcare) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights

The AI in Workspaces are increasingly being deployed in the Telecommunication and IT vertical along with the BFSI vertical. The Manufacturing vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period for this market. Majority factors that contribute the market growth the increasing investment in research and development of AI technologies. Many top industry players from the IT sector are investing heavily in the research of this complex and ever evoloving technology. The digital transformation of business is the need of the hour. Thus, various businesses from the Manufacturing and BFSI vertical are turning towards this technology for efficiency and better customer management.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7310

Regional Analysis

The market for AI in Workspace is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of AI in Workspace market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

North America holds the largest market share and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period. Further to this, Europe closely following North America in terms of revenue generation considering Europe to be an advanced region in terms of technology and its adoption. The technologically advanced countries in Europe and North America are using this technology. The developing countries in APAC region have started adoption of this technology on a large scale. Though the technology is in the infancy stage in APAC region, it is expected to grow with the highest CAGR.

Key Players

The key players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Workspace Market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are—Intel (US), Nvidia (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), SAS (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), General Electric (US), Cisco (US), Siemens (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Micron Technology (US), Verint Systems Inc.(US), Baidu Inc. (China).

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Research Objectives

2.4 Markets Structure

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

Continued……

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global AI In Workspace Market, By Region, 2019–2023

Table 2 North America: Global AI In Workspace Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 3 Europe: Global AI In Workspace Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Global AI In Workspace Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 5 Rest Of The World: Global AI In Workspace Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Continued……

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7310

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global AI In Workspace Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global AI In Workspace Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global AI In Workspace Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global AI In Workspace Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]