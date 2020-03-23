Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Workspace Market Future Insights, Market Revenue and Threat Forecast by 2023

The report on the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Workspace Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global artificial intelligence in workspace market is slated to demonstrate a stellar CAGR of 41% during the forecast period (2019-2023). Continuous investment in research and development is likely to favor the market growth. Artificial intelligence in workspace is extensively deployed in BFSI, IT and telecommunication vertical. Right from advertising to healthcare, finance, transportation, education, legal, and even the workspace, artificial intelligence is all set to proliferate every major industry. With technology transforming the way we interact with the world; machine learning will gradually change how our nine-to-five workspace looks like in a few years.

Market Potential and Pitfalls

In the current industry scenario, artificial intelligence technology is advancing by leaps and bounds and is considered one among the most rapidly advancing technologies. Huge amount of data are combined with iterative and fast processing with the help of AI. The software can learn characteristics and patterns along with AI algorithms from the data. The machine can also improvise and learn from its previous mistakes. The complicated raw data is analyzed for business insights by connecting to smart devices. The workspace hence gets more efficient and productive by application of AI and analytics. Such advantages are estimated to offer a significant spike to the growth of the market.

With the help of AI, possibilities, and situations which were considered science fiction are becoming real and a crucial part of the workspace. As AI is considered one of the integral and the most basic technologies, market players such as Siemens, Cisco, Microsoft, Google, IBM, and others are highly investing in R&D activities and implementing AI as an integral part of their technologies. These factors are likely to contribute to the market across the globe.

On the contrary, AI manufacturers face several underlying intellectual challenges during the development of the technology as it is evolving with every single day. This is estimated to vitiate the market growth to a large extent. On a brighter note, machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence are introduced to bear on collaborative business workflows along with processes for automation and allow intelligent conversational experiences, thereby triggering its demand throughout the appraisal period.

Segmental Analysis

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Workspace Market has been segmented on the basis of technology, components, and vertical.

By mode of components, the global artificial intelligence in workspace market has been segmented into software, hardware, and services.

By mode of technology, the global artificial intelligence in workspace market has been segmented into natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, speech recognition, image recognition, and context-aware computing. Among these, the machine learning technology is anticipated to occupy a significant share due to the increased demand for AI industry solutions.

By mode of vertical, the global artificial intelligence in workspace market has been segmented into manufacturing, automotive & transportation, IT & telecommunication, healthcare & pharmaceutical, retail, BFSI, and others. Among these, the IT & telecommunication sector is anticipated to experience a significant share as AI is extensively deployed in this segment.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the artificial intelligence in workspace market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, the North American region is considered to occupy the largest market share during the appraisal period. The growth in this region is credited to the rising investment in R&D activities of AI technologies, augmenting demand for Intelligent Virtual Assistants, and digital transformation of business.

The European region closely follows North America in terms of revenue generation as Europe is considered to be an advanced region in terms of AI adoption and technology. On the other hand, the developing nations in the Asia Pacific region have started to adapt AI technology on a large scale, which further contributes to the market growth of this region.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating in the global artificial intelligence in workspace market comprises Verint Systems Inc. (US), Oracle (US), Appier (China), Rockwell Automation (US), SAS (US), Face++ (China), Wave Computing (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Ec2ce (Spain), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Baidu Inc. (China), Intel (US), Nvidia (US), Precision Hawk (US), Pilot AI Labs (US), Applied Brain Research (Canada), Cisco (US), Didi Chuxing (China), General Electric (US), Mythic (US), Atomwise (US), Micron Technology (US), Aibrain (US), Google (US), Siemens (US), Gamaya (Switzerland), and Gumgum (US).

Industry Updates

March 11, 2019: Microsoft has recently launched a free online program providing AI training to Execs. The company has planned to offer a wide range of case studies, academic lectures from INSEAD business school, executive insights from the Microsoft leaders, a partner for the program, and tech talks which covers a range of primary AI technologies.

