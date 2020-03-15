Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain Market Estimated to Grow with a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period 2019-2023

The report on the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Overview

The increasing development of E-commerce is raising the growth potential for the AI in supply chain market. Reports that evaluate the information and communication technology industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on several industry verticals that review the market growth and prospects. The market is expected to generate USD 4 billion in income approximately by 2023 while growing with 37 % CAGR in the forecast period.

The escalation in the implementation of cloud-based software modules by the supply chain industry is expected to reinforce the growth of the AI in supply chain market. Moreover, the developments observed in the growth of industry 4.0 are anticipated to lead to positive changes in the AI in supply chain market. The upsurge in the number of connected devices owing to the initiation of IoT is expected to open up new opportunities for progress in the future for the AI in supply chain market.

Segmental Analysis

The analysis of the segments in the AI in supply chain market is carried out on the basis of end-users, technology, component, deployment, application, and region. Based on component, the AI in supply chain market is segmented into software and hardware. Based on technology, the AI in supply chain market is segmented into machine learning, context-aware computing, natural language processing, and computer vision. On the basis of deployment, the AI in supply chain market is segmented into on-cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. By application, the AI in supply chain market is segmented into warehouse management, fleet management, logistics & shipping, supply chain planning, supplier relationship management, and risk management among others. Based on end-users, the market is segmented into retail, manufacturing, automotive, food & beverage, consumer electronics, aerospace, and others. By region, the AI in supply chain market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.

Key Players

The main competitors in the AI in supply chain market are IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Samsung Electronics, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Micron Technology, SAP SE, Logility, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Amazon, and LLamasoft, Inc. among others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain Market includes geographies such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. The North American region is headed the AI in Supply Chain Market in 2017, trailed by the Asia Pacific and European region correspondingly. The technological progress, greatly developed infrastructure, and rising technical expertise in artificial intelligence technology are a few key factors fueling the incorporation of AI based solutions in the supply chain of the industries in the region. The rising market of e-commerce and growing market expansion of the retail industry is creating a demand for advanced solutions for logistics and warehouse management. The Asia Pacific region in the AI in supply chain market is likely to develop with the best rising CAGR through the forecast period. The growing market penetration of E-commerce supported by the rising trend of online buying and the increasing network infrastructure & digital technology are a few of the factors motivating the market development of AI in supply chain in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The evolution of the market is chiefly due to the reductions in profile-raising and miscellaneous expenses. A strengthened growth pace is observed in the market due to the productive effect exerted both externally and internally by key driving factors. The competency of the market is bolstered by the reconditioned nature of the assets existing in the market. The market is anticipated to achieve an unequivocal lead in the market place credited to amended strategies in specific areas. Also, the deals being devised in the market are presumed to inspire the expansion of the market in the approaching years. The absorbed charges in the market are easily dealt with, freeing up more resources for the progress in the market. The firms operating in the market are insistently dealing with the deterrents to growth and are making approaches that are likely to influence a beneficial consequence with regards to the market’s advancement.

