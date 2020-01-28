WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024”.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Industry 2019

Description:-

As FinTech applies data and technology to financial services in an effort to address industry challenges, artificial intelligence is essential to FinTech’s existence and usage.

Scope of the Report:

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3714403-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-fintech-market-2019

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Autodesk

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Fanuc

Hanson Robotics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Customer Service

Credit Scores

Insurance Support

Financial Market Prediction

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3714403-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-fintech-market-2019

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech

1.2 Classification of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech by Types

1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Hardware

1.2.4 Software

1.2.5 Services

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Customer Service

1.3.3 Credit Scores

1.3.4 Insurance Support

1.3.5 Financial Market Prediction

1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Autodesk

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Autodesk Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 IBM

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Microsoft

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Oracle

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Oracle Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 SAP

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SAP Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Fanuc

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Fanuc Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Hanson Robotics

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Hanson Robotics Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3714403

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)