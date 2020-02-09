Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture 2019 – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market 2019
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market size is being driven by the growing adoption of the robots in agriculture. Increasing consumption and rising requirement of better yield of crops are estimated to be one of the major factors that is fueling the demand of robots in agriculture. Increasing consumption motivates farmers to scale up farming operations and give rise to the requirement of automating farming operations. As the farmers are shifting more towards automation, drones and robots have become integral part of agriculture farms and are enhancing yield and improving the product quality. Since AI is the backbone of robotics, increasing adoption of robots in agriculture is estimated to drive the AI in agriculture market growth.
United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 42.96% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 22.67%.
USA is now the key developers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, China and India.
According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market will register a 21.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 790 million by 2024, from US$ 240 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM
Intel
Microsoft
SAP
Agribotix
The Climate Corporation
Mavrx
aWhere
Precision Hawk
Granular
Prospera Technologies
Spensa Technologies
Resson
Vision Robotics
Harvest Croo Robotics
CropX
John Deere
Gamaya
Cainthus
This study considers the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Machine Learning
Computer Vision
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Precision Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Drone Analytics
Agriculture Robots
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
