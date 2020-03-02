Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market 2019 Size, Recent Trends, Share, Competitors Strategy, Key Company, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

The report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Due to high growth in artificial intelligence applications, enterprises tend to demand machine learning specialized devices, equipped with specialized chipsets. These AI enabled chipsets are expected to drive the growth of hardware chipset manufacturing into next stage of progress in this field. These technologies, after installation on any smart device, would have a great impact that can be seen in retail, healthcare, automotive and transportation, smartphones, robotics and many more. Many of the start-ups like Cerebras Systems have emerged in the past years in arrears to significant technological advancements.

Artificial Intelligence is expected to disrupt every business and enterprises across the world. One of the major factors that drive the growth of artificial intelligence chipset market is the growing advancement in big data, and adoption of artificial intelligence enabled devices and services across various different domains. These products and services tend to improve the consumer experience and further improve by machine learning integration with artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence learns from itself to improve the next encounter with the user.

Major Key Players

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China),

Qualcomm, Inc (U.S.),

FinGenius Ltd. (U.K.),

General Vision, Inc. (U.S.),

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.),

Intel Corporation (U.S.),

MediaTek Inc (Taiwan),

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea),

Advanced Micro Devices (U.S.),

Apple Inc (U.S.).

The other key players in the market include Numenta, Inc. (U.S.), Sentient Technologies (U.S.), Inbenta Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Cerebras Systems (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google Inc (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.) among others.

According to MRFR, The global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market is expected to reach approximately USD 18 billion by the end of 2023 with 49% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

AI chipset technology, when installed upon smart devices, will have material impact on major sectors including healthcare, retail, automotive & transportation, smartphones, and robotics. Growing advancement in big data and adoption of AI-enabled devices and services across various different domains are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the global AI chipset market. Efficiency in operations, high economies of scale, and higher profits are influential factors that are generating demand across various industries and sectors.

Segmentation

The AI chipset market has been segmented on the basis of applications, components, technology, and end users. On the basis of components, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and service. Based on technology, the market has been segmented into neural language deep learning, facial recognition, natural language processing, and digital voice assistants. On the basis of applications, the AI chipset market is segmented into smartphones, medical imaging, smart wearables, robotics, automobiles and security systems. Based on end users, the market has been segmented into consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, media & entertainment, banking & financial services, IT & telecommunications, and retail.

Major usage of artificial intelligence chipsets is seen in smartphones and smart wearables, whereas based on end user, the healthcare, medical imaging, and automobile sectors are estimated to generate major demand for AI chipset technology. Major players in the smartphone and smart device industry such as Apple, Huawei, and Samsung have installed AI chipsets on their smartphones and plan to expand the use of this technology across various regions.

Regional Analysis

The artificial intelligence chipset market has been regionally segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) by MRFR. The North America market is expected to hold the largest share in the artificial intelligence chipset market during the forecast period and is estimated to grow at a steady pace. Whereas, the APAC market is expected to grow at an exponential rate due to a higher presence of smartphone manufacturers and the semiconductor industry in the region. China, Taiwan, and South Korea hold 80% of the global smartphone manufacturers, contributing to the fast-paced growth in the artificial intelligence chipsets market for APAC.

