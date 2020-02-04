Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips 2018 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

This report studies the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips market status and forecast, categorizes the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

Google

Intel

NVIDIA

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Electronics

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Table of Content:

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Research Report 2018

1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips

1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 GPU

1.2.3 ASIC

1.2.5 FPGA

CPU

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Segment by Application

1.3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Google

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Intel

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 NVIDIA

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 NVIDIA Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

