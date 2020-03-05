Artificial Insemination Market Indicates Notable CAGR growth by 2026 | Business Strategy & Forecast

Artificial insemination is a procedure of fertilization which involves sperm placing into the reproductive tract of the female by using a syringe. Artificial insemination is the method of artificially inseminating a sperm using a specimen cup and sterile syringe. This method often suits for single women, lesbian couples, and infertile couples. Some patient cases of complete infertility, sub-fertility, and unexplained infertility can be solved by artificial insemination. Most couples experience problems when they try to conceive for the first time. These couples use artificial insemination before turning to IVF procedure. This procedure is done at home by using insemination kit which includes semen containers, syringes, ovulation tests, and other items to aid conception.

Some kits include ovulation predictor kits, since the procedure is time based upon the female menstrual cycle. Insemination at home has several advantages as compared to clinic insemination. These advantages include involvement of partner, use of fresh sperm, relaxed environment, high pregnancy rates and low cost for procedure.Artificial insemination is legal in most countries, but there are some rules and regulations of insemination that have to be followed. However, there are no complete or perfect standards regarding artificial insemination. Currently fertility law is strictly followed in developed countries such as U.K. and U.S.

Artificial Insemination Market: Drivers & Restraints

Changing lifestyle, increasing focus of modern women regarding Planned Parenthood, postponing childbearing due to uninterrupted full time career are major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global artificial insemination market. Also, the factors such as cost efficiency in comparison to other fertilization procedures and growing cases of male infertility are the other factors that could boost the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2016-2026. However, the global artificial insemination market is facing some challenges such as ethical concerns, safety issue, and high risk of transmission of sexual transmitted diseases. These factors are restraining the adoption of artificial insemination kits which could limit the growth of the global artificial insemination market.

Artificial Insemination Market: Segmentation

The global artificial insemination market is classified on the basis of product type, technique and geography.

Based on product type, the global artificial insemination market is segmented into the following:

Insemination Kits Basic Artificial Insemination Kit Basic Kit with Ovulation Cassette Large Insemination Kit Large Kit with Ovulation Cassette Deluxe Insemination Kit Deluxe Kit with Ovulation Cassette Others

Home Conception Devices Stork Conception Device Conceivex Conception Kit Zestica Conception Kit Boots Conception Kit Others (Pre-Launched)

Accessories Needleless syringe Collection cup Cervical Cap Tubes Ovulation and Pregnancy Test Kits Others



Based on technique, the global artificial insemination market is segmented into the following:

Intravaginal Insemination

Intracervical Insemination

Others (Pre-Launched Techniques)

Artificial Insemination Market: Overview

Cost-efficiency of artificial insemination kits and ongoing research on improving quality and success rate of pregnancy through artificial insemination is anticipated to generate attractive growth opportunities for the global artificial insemination market.Also, emerging trend of delayed pregnancies among women, and the surge in health-care spending and disposable income have significantly contributed to the growth of the global artificial insemination market. Rising social acceptance has also played an important role in the growth of the global artificial insemination market. The intracervical insemination technique segment is expected to hold the highest market share in global market for artificial insemination through 2026.

Artificial Insemination Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global artificial insemination market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe presently dominate the global insemination market in terms of value owing to the rapid and widespread adoption of artificial insemination and supportive legal frameworks in these regions.The demand for artificial insemination kits in the U.S. and Canada has been significantly influenced by higher levels of disposable income and the improving economic conditions. Increasing number of local players providing artificial insemination kits at low cost in countries such as China is expected to boost the market growth in APEJ region through 2026.Also, factors such asa high rate of miscarriages and infertility in the region, for instance, due to the alarming levels of air pollution in China have caused a decrease in sperm count, quality, and motility, thereby driving the demand for artificial insemination in APEJ.

Artificial Insemination Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global artificial insemination market include Insemination Supplies, LLC, Clearblue, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., The Stork Ib2C, Inc.,Conceivex, Bescot Healthcare, Boots Pharmaceuticals, Kate & Duck, and others. The global market for artificial insemination is fragmented with presence of many vendors that operate at local level in global market. Most of the providers of artificial insemination kits are adopting the strategy of providing these products through e-commerce, so that buyers can browse the products according to their needs.Recognizing the immense potential that the artificial insemination market possesses, a growing number of vendors have been undergoing continuous advancement to withstand the competition presented by industry giants.