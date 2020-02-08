Artificial Heart Lung Machines Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4% and Forecast to 2024

Global Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market

Artificial Heart Lung Machines is a device used in open heart surgery to support the body during the surgical procedure while the heart is stopped. The heart-lung machine is often referred to as the “pump”, and does the work of the heart and lungs during the operation.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of artificial heart lung machines includes single roller pump HLM and double roller pump HLM, and the revenue proportion of single roller pump HLM in 2016 is about 66.3%. Artificial heart lung machines can be used for cardiac surgery, lung transplant operation, acute respiratory failure treatment and other. The most proportion of artificial heart lung machines is used for cardiac surgery, and the sales proportion is about 66.2% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 36.4% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 33.3%. China, Japan and Korea are also important sales regions for artificial heart lung machines.

Heart Lung Machine market is mainly occupied by large companies, Sorin as the largest player in the market produced over 57% of Artificial Heart Lung Machine and made more than 59.6% of revenue share in 2016. MAQUET followed as second produced about 18.3% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Artificial Heart Lung Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.



This report focuses on the Artificial Heart Lung Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

LivaNova (Sorin)

Getinge (Maquet)

Medtronic

Terumo CV Group

Braile Biomedica

Tianjin Medical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Roller Pump HLM

Double Roller Pump HLM

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cardiac Surgery

Lung Transplant Operation

Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Artificial Heart Lung Machines Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Single Roller Pump HLM

1.2.2 Double Roller Pump HLM

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Cardiac Surgery

1.3.2 Lung Transplant Operation

1.3.3 Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 LivaNova (Sorin)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Artificial Heart Lung Machines Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 LivaNova (Sorin) Artificial Heart Lung Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Getinge (Maquet)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Artificial Heart Lung Machines Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Getinge (Maquet) Artificial Heart Lung Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Medtronic

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Artificial Heart Lung Machines Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Medtronic Artificial Heart Lung Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Terumo CV Group

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Artificial Heart Lung Machines Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Terumo CV Group Artificial Heart Lung Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Braile Biomedica

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Artificial Heart Lung Machines Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Braile Biomedica Artificial Heart Lung Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Tianjin Medical

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Artificial Heart Lung Machines Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Tianjin Medical Artificial Heart Lung Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

