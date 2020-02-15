Artificial Fur Market: Growing rapidly due to introducing modern artificial fur products for personal wearable and home decoration

Artificial fur is a form of textile fabric fashioned to fake genuine animal fur. This type of fur is known as faux fur or pile fabric and is normally made from polymeric fibers which are dyed, cut, and processed to match a particular fur color and texture. Polymer technology has impressively improved artificial fur quality. Currently, artificial fur looks as real as natural fur they imitate. The production process of artificial fur is mostly automated.

The global artificial fur market is driven by various factors. Players are introducing modern artificial fur products for personal wearable and home decoration that are estimated to attract customers and urge them to spend extra on artificial fur products. Consumers are gaining knowledge through social media sites, for instance Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and rising spending via online retailing, and changing perception about predominant global fashion trends.

These factors are anticipated to drive the artificial fur market during the forecast period. However, various unorganized players and local players offer cheap products which are made of low quality materials and are not environmentally friendly. This is estimated to hinder the growth of the artificial fur market during the forecast period.

Exclusive Brochure of Report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=53310

The global artificial fur market has been bifurcated in terms of material type, application, style, size, end-user, sales channel, and region. Based on material type, the market can be segregated into 100% Acrylic, 100% Polyester, Acrylic & Acrylic Blends, and Polyester & Polyester Blends. According to application, the market can be segregated into apparel, upholstery & home textiles, and other accessories .Apparel fur includes coats, jackets, blazers, and dresses. Upholstery & home textile artificial fur includes blanket & throws, sofa covers, door mats & carpet rugs, and pillows.

Other accessories consist of bags, socks, boots, caps, mobile covers etc. Based on style, the market is segmented into solid pattern and animal pattern. According to size, the artificial fur market is divided into short, medium, and long. In terms of end-user, the market is divided into men, women, and kids. In terms of sales channel, the market is segmented into offline sales channel and online sales channel. Online sales channel includes e-tailer websites and company websites. The offline sales channel consists of retail stores, specialty stores, and standalone stores. The artificial fur market is dominated by offline channels; however, online channels are expected to change the current purchasing scenario during the forecast period.

Request For Table Of Content https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=53310

In terms of region, the global artificial fur market is segmented into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the artificial fur market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the artificial fur market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America artificial fur market is segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America. Europe and North America region is dominating the market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period 2018-2026.

Key companies in the global artificial fur market includes boohoo.com, Marks and Spencer plc, Dry Lake (Stockholm), River Island, Macys.com, LLC, H&M (Hennes & Mauritz AB), Free People, LLC, Shrimps, Wayfair LLC, Etsy, Inc., John Lewis plc, Donna Salyers’ Fabulous-Furs, Monki Style, Forever21 Inc., Next Retail Ltd., and Zara SA. Major players in the artificial fur market are projected to witness rising demand for a variety of artificial fur during the forecast years. As their key strategies, players are focusing on collaborations, expansion, and acquisitions with startup companies to gain substantial market share.