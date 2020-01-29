Artificial Diamond Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Sandvik AB (SE)

Element Six (ZA)

ILJIN Co. Ltd (KR)

Applied Diamond Inc. (US)

Scio Diamond Technology Corporation (US)

Tomei Diamond Co., Ltd. (JP)

Pure Grown Diamonds (US)

New Diamond Technology, LLC (RU)

Washington Diamonds Corporation (US)

Centaurus Technologies, Inc. (IN)

Crystallume (US)

Sino-crystal Diamond (CN)

Zhongnan Diamond (CN)

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind International Co., Ltd (CN)

JINQU (CN)

CR GEMS (CN)

HongJing (CN)

SF-Diamond (CN)

Yalong (CN)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT)

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Construction and Mining

Electronics

Machining and Cutting Tools

Healthcare

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Artificial Diamond capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Artificial Diamond manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Artificial Diamond Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Diamond

1.2 Artificial Diamond Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Artificial Diamond Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Artificial Diamond Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT)

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

1.5 Global Artificial Diamond Segment by Application

1.5.1 Artificial Diamond Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Construction and Mining

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Machining and Cutting Tools

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Others

1.6 Global Artificial Diamond Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.6.1 Global Artificial Diamond Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.6.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.7 Global Market Size (Value) of Artificial Diamond (2013-2025)

1.7.1 Global Artificial Diamond Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.7.2 Global Artificial Diamond Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…..

2 Global Artificial Diamond Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Artificial Diamond Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Artificial Diamond Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Artificial Diamond Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Artificial Diamond Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Artificial Diamond Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Artificial Diamond Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Artificial Diamond Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Artificial Diamond Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Artificial Diamond Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……

7 Global Artificial Diamond Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Sandvik AB (SE)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Artificial Diamond Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Sandvik AB (SE) Artificial Diamond Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Element Six (ZA)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Artificial Diamond Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Element Six (ZA) Artificial Diamond Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 ILJIN Co. Ltd (KR)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Artificial Diamond Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 ILJIN Co. Ltd (KR) Artificial Diamond Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Applied Diamond Inc. (US)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Artificial Diamond Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Applied Diamond Inc. (US) Artificial Diamond Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Scio Diamond Technology Corporation (US)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Artificial Diamond Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Scio Diamond Technology Corporation (US) Artificial Diamond Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…….

