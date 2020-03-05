ARTICULATED ROBOT MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

An articulated robot is a robot which is fitted with rotary joints. Rotary joints allow a full range of motion, as they rotate through multiple planes, and they increase the capabilities of the robot considerably. An articulated robot can have one or more rotary joints, and other types of joints may be used as well, depending on the design of the robot and its intended function.

The key players are FANUC, KUKA, ABB, Yaskawa, kawasaki, DENSO, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Epson, Staubli, OTC, COMAU, Omron Adept Technologies, SIASUN, HIWIN (TW), Yamaha, GSK, Triowin, Nanjing Estun Automation and so on.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Articulated Robot will register a 9.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 9370 million by 2023, from US$ 5400 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Articulated Robot market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

4-Axis or Less

5-Axis

6-Axis or More

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

FANUC

KUKA

ABB

Yaskawa

kawasaki

DENSO

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Epson

Staubli

OTC

COMAU

Omron Adept Technologies

SIASUN

HIWIN (TW)

Yamaha

GSK

Triowin

Nanjing Estun Automation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Articulated Robot consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Articulated Robot market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Articulated Robot manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Articulated Robot with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Articulated Robot submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Articulated Robot Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Articulated Robot Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Articulated Robot Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Articulated Robot Segment by Type

2.2.1 4-Axis or Less

2.2.2 5-Axis

2.2.3 6-Axis or More

2.3 Articulated Robot Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Articulated Robot Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Articulated Robot Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Articulated Robot Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Articulated Robot Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Electrical and Electronics

2.4.3 Machinery

2.4.4 Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

2.4.5 Food & Beverage

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Articulated Robot Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Articulated Robot Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Articulated Robot Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Articulated Robot Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Articulated Robot by Players

3.1 Global Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Articulated Robot Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Articulated Robot Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Articulated Robot Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Articulated Robot Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Articulated Robot Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Articulated Robot Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Articulated Robot by Regions

4.1 Articulated Robot by Regions

4.1.1 Global Articulated Robot Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Articulated Robot Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Articulated Robot Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Articulated Robot Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Articulated Robot Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Articulated Robot Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Articulated Robot Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Articulated Robot Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Americas Articulated Robot Value by Countries (2013-2018)

5.2 Americas Articulated Robot Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Articulated Robot Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Articulated Robot Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Articulated Robot Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 APAC Articulated Robot Value by Countries (2013-2018)

6.2 APAC Articulated Robot Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Articulated Robot Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Articulated Robot by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Articulated Robot Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Europe Articulated Robot Value by Countries (2013-2018)

7.2 Europe Articulated Robot Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Articulated Robot Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Articulated Robot by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Articulated Robot Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Articulated Robot Value by Countries (2013-2018)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Articulated Robot Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Articulated Robot Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

……Continued

