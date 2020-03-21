Arterial Blood Collection Devices Market Estimated to Escalate Enormously Posting 9.1% CAGR Between 2019-2023; MRFR Reveals Insights

Global Arterial Blood Collection Devices Market – Highlights

Arterial Blood Collection Devices are generally used to collect blood samples from the artery which is later used in the sampling of arterial gas. Radial artery at the wrist is considered as one of the most common sites for arterial puncture. Brachial artery, dorsalis pedis artery, and femoral artery are some of the other arterial puncture sites. Arterial blood collection devices aid in measuring the oxygenation in the blood and exchange of gas.

Market Potential and Pitfalls

With the augmenting prevalence of chronic diseases like asthma, diabetes, kidney diseases, and others, and high availability of some products for blood collection storage, the global market for arterial blood collection devices is estimated to flourish. The accelerating awareness regarding transfusion transmissible infection (TTI) and increasing demand for safe blood collection devices are further triggering the arterial blood collection devices market throughout the estimated period.

The market is also driven by the high availability of advanced blood collection products. Additional factors promoting the market growth are the technological advancements in the arterial blood collection devices coupled with the growing number of surgical procedures. It has also been noticed that there has been a tremendous rise in the number of non-communicable and infectious diseases in the past few years owing to borderline poverty in the developing economies, rapid urbanization, incidences of food-borne diseases, and antimicrobial resistance. Such factors are stimulating the market growth to a great extent.

In contrast, the growth of the market can experience a slowdown in the coming years owing to the risk of transfusion-transmissible infection, inclination towards robotic surgery, and complications associated with arterial blood sampling. Additional risks such as the high possibility of needlestick injuries through syringes are estimated to impede the market growth over the estimated period.

Global Arterial Blood Collection Devices Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are

Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S)

NIPRO Medical Corporation (Japan)

Qiagen (Netherlands)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Terumo Medical Corporation (U.S)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S)

Global Arterial Blood Collection Devices Market – Segments

Based on type, the Arterial Blood Collection Devices Market is segmented into blood collection tubes, lancet, needles, vacuum blood collection system, microfluidic system, and other devices. Other devices include arterial cannula, and blood bags. Blood collection tube is further sub-segmented into plasma separation tube, heparin tube, serum separating tube, EDTA tube, and others. Lancet is further sub-segmented into push button safety lancet, pressure activated safety lancet, and other lancets.

Based on application, the arterial blood collection market is segmented into arterial blood gas sampling and intraoperative blood salvage. Arterial blood gas sampling is further sub-segmented into diagnosis of disease and acid base status monitoring.

Based on end user, the arterial blood collection devices market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, laboratories, blood banks, and others.

Industry News:

Founded in 1897, Becton, Dickinson and Company a medical technology company, headquartered in New Jersey, produces and markets medical devices, instruments and solutions. On receiving European CE marking (June 2016), the company launched a new safety blood collection set in the U.K, called the BD Vacutainer UltraTouch Push Button Blood. The blood collection set uses company’s patented technology PentaPoint during blood collection procedure. This technology allows needle penetration into the skin with great ease and reduces penetration pressure by 32% thus enhancing the entire blood collection procedure for patients and clinicians as well. In March 2016, the company received CE mark in Europe for its BD Vacutainer Barricor tube. These tubes are used to collect, separate and transport blood samples for diagnostic purposes. Thus, broadening its product portfolio.

Founded in 2008, Seventh Sense Biosystems Inc., manufactures and develops blood collection devices. In March 2018, the company announced the achievement of CE mark for its TAP, one-step blood collection device. This blood collection device possesses tiny microneedles used to collect blood without any pain. This device makes blood collection easy, convenient and quick. This will enable the company to widen its geographical boundaries and enhance its product portfolio.

Furthermore, Streck Inc., a medical equipment company, headquartered in Nebraska, United States manufactures diagnostics products in hematology, chemistry, immunology, sed-rate instruments, blood collection tubes, and molecular biology for customers all round the world. In March 2018, the United States Patent Office granted patent to Streck, Inc. for its direct-draw blood collection tube for the stabilization of a patient blood sample. With this patent, the company aims to focus on patient needs and increase its customer base.

Tasso Inc., located in Seattle United States, a bioengineering company, developed a blood-collection device called the HemoLink in 2015. The device has four small lancets and sticks on the upper arm and collects blood by capillary action.the device is still being studied by Biomed Company and GHRI in order to under its working in larger and diverse population.

Global Arterial Blood Collection Devices Market – Key Findings

Blood collection tubes segment in drug class held the largest market share in 2016, which was valued at USD 359.4 million in 2016.

Arterial blood gas sampling segment in application held the largest market share in 2016, which was valued at 25.6 million in 2016.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market at the CAGR of 10.7% during the forecasted period.

Global Arterial Blood Collection Devices Market – Regional Analysis

Global arterial blood collection devices market is segmented on the basis of geographies or regions which mainly includes Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Americas is the largest market for arterial blood collection devices. It comprises of two regions namely North America and South America. Important factors driving the growth of this market are demand of safe & reliable blood collection devices, concentration of major market players manufacturing blood collection devices, and extensive need of diagnostic services. Risk of blood transfusion transmissible infection may act as an obstacle for the growth of this market.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global arterial blood collection devices market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing arterial blood collection devices market across the globe. Demand of arterial blood collection devices mainly syringes, and needles is increasing with an increase in incidence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and chronic heart diseases, aging population, as well as growing number of surgical procedures performed in hospitals. Increase in number of blood donations centers has been found in Asia Pacific due to rising awareness regarding the need of blood & blood products for live saving treatment & emergency care.

However, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities.

