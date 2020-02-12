Aromatics Manufacturing Market Growth and Production Forecast Till 2022

Researchmoz has announced the addition of the “Aromatics Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2022″report to their offering

Summary

Global aromatics manufacturing market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for aromatics manufacturing market in emerging countries. Rapid economic growth in in emerging markets, and increasing demand for end user industries such as plastics and refrigeration is driving the aromatics market.

The market for aromatics reached a value of nearly $REDACTED billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to nearly $REDACTED billion by 2020.

The market for aromatics is fragmented with a large number of players. Major players in the market are BP Plc., PetroChina Company Limited, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Alpek S.A.B de C.V, DowDuPont Inc. and others. Xylene accounted for the largest share of the market for aromatics manufacturing market in 2017 at REDACTED%. The highest growth is projected to come from MDI segment which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%. Major factors included increasing demand forrefrigerators and freezers globally which use polyurethane foams.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for aromatics manufacturing market, accounting for REDACTED% of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe. Going forward, Asia-Pacific is expectedto witness the fastest growth in the aromatics manufacturing market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, followed by Middle-East, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%.

China is the largest market in terms of value and in the aromatics manufacturing market. China and India are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% and REDACTED%, respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as use of alternatives, interest rate increases and rising trade protectionism.”

Report Scope

This research report categorizes the aromatics manufacturing market by type, including benzene, xylene, paraxylene, acetone, TDI, phenol, toluene, styrene, PTA, MDI.

Report Includes

– 97 data tables

– Country specific data and analysis for China, India, Japan, Australia, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, USA and Brazil

– Comprehensive discussion of where the state-of-the-art is in aromatics manufacturing market and forecast the future commercial potential for the key market segments

– Coverage of major trends shaping the aromatics manufacturing market including, Production of Aromatics from Biomass and Increased Use of Bio-based Paraxylene

– Information about the role of IoT, data analytics and social media in the aromatics manufacturing industry

– Detailed description of Major players in the market, including BP Plc., PetroChina Company Limited, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Alpek S.A.B de C.V, DowDuPont Inc.”

