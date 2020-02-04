Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market 2023: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

360 Research Report Provide a report, titled Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023.

Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents market Report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Aliphatics can be cyclic, but only aromatic compounds contain an especially stable ring of atoms, such as benzene. Aliphatic compounds can be saturated, like hexane, or unsaturated, like hexene and hexyne. Open-chain compounds (whether straight or branched) contain no rings of any type, and are thus aliphatic.

Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxonmobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Ineos AG, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Royal Dutch Shell, Sasol Ltd.

Scope Of Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Report: –

This report focuses on the Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Aromatic and aliphatic solvents are hydrocarbon solvents. Aromatic solvents have a ring structure similar to benzene and they are manufactured by distilling coal tar or petroleum. The processes such as catalytic hydrogenation & alkylation and catalytic reforming & steam cracking are also utilized for the production of aromatic solvents. Benzene, diethyl benzene, phenol, toluene, and xylene are some of the major aromatic solvents.

Aromatic solvents find application in industries such as adhesives, cleaners, oilfield chemicals, paints, pharmaceuticals, printing inks, textiles, and varnish. Aromatic solvents also find application as chemical intermediates, corrosion inhibitors, degreasers, diluents, and extractors.

Aromatic solvents have very high solvency rates and it helps in formation of homogenous solutions. It finds application as an agent for speeding up the drying process of lacquer based paints. Toluene has the major share of demand among the aromatic solvents. Aliphatic solvents possess a straight-chain structure of paraffinic compounds. Heptane, hexane, gasoline, kerosene, lacquer diluents, mineral spirits, and naphtha are some of the major aliphatic solvents. Aliphatic solvents find applications as herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and some others. Aliphatic solvents are comparatively less harmful than aromatic solvents.

The worldwide market for Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017

Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Segment by Type, covers

Benzene

Ethyl benzene

Toluene

Xylene

Others

Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mineral spirits

Paraffinic solvents

Varnish and paints

Others

Highlights of the Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents market report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Trends and Analysis of the Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market:

Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Report helps in comprehension and examination of business data through consistent examination and examination of verifiable business execution to grow definitive bits of knowledge for business planning. Through the application of statistical methods and tools in business performance data, the Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Research Report 2018-2023 performs predictive analysis to derive decision making insights and inputs.

