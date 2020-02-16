Argon Gas Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Argon Gas Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

Argon belongs to the group of chemical elements that exhibit chemical inertness on account of their unique atomic structures. These elements are called the inert gases or noble gases. This gas is highly unreactive and is therefore widely used in non-reactive applications.

The merchant liquid/bulk segment is the fastest-growing, by storage, distribution & transportation in the argon gas market.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest rate.

In terms of end-use industry, the metal manufacturing & fabrication sector is the fastest-growing segment, followed by the chemicals sector.

The global Argon Gas market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Argon Gas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Argon Gas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Airgas

Air Liquide

Linde

Messer Group

Praxair

Air Water

Air Products

American Gas Group

BASF

Buzwair

Coregas

Gulf Cryo

Iwatani

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cylinder & packaged gas

Merchant liquid/bulk

Tonnage

Segment by Application

Metal manufacturing & fabrication

Chemicals

Energy

Healthcare

Electronics

Food & beverage

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Argon Gas Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Argon Gas

1.2 Argon Gas Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Argon Gas Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Cylinder & packaged gas

1.2.3 Merchant liquid/bulk

1.2.4 Tonnage

1.3 Argon Gas Segment by Application

1.3.1 Argon Gas Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Metal manufacturing & fabrication

1.3.3 Chemicals

1.3.4 Energy

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Electronics

1.3.7 Food & beverage

1.3.8 Others

1.3 Global Argon Gas Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Argon Gas Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Argon Gas Market Size

1.4.1 Global Argon Gas Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Argon Gas Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Argon Gas Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Argon Gas Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Argon Gas Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Argon Gas Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Argon Gas Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Argon Gas Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Argon Gas Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Argon Gas Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Argon Gas Business

7.1 Airgas

7.1.1 Airgas Argon Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Argon Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Airgas Argon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Air Liquide

7.2.1 Air Liquide Argon Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Argon Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Air Liquide Argon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Linde

7.3.1 Linde Argon Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Argon Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Linde Argon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Messer Group

7.4.1 Messer Group Argon Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Argon Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Messer Group Argon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Praxair

7.5.1 Praxair Argon Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Argon Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Praxair Argon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

