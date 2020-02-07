Argatroban Market Report 2019 Research Methodology and Data Sources Overview by Trending Research Companies- Pfizer, Inc,SANDOZ,GlaxoSmithKline Plc,fresenius-kabi,Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Released by MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Argatroban Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Argatroban is a synthetic direct thrombin inhibitor and the chemical name is 1-[5- [(aminoiminomethyl)amino]-1-oxo-2-[[(1,2,3,4-tetrahydro-3-methyl-8-quinolinyl)sulfonyl]amino]pentyl]-4-methyl-2-piperidinecarboxylic acid, monohydrate. Argatroban has 4 asymmetric carbons. One of the asymmetric carbons has an R configuration (stereoisomer Type I) and an S configuration (stereoisomer Type II). Argatroban consists of a mixture of R and S stereoisomers at a ratio of approximately 65:35.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of Argatroban Industry decreased with the average production growth rate about -15%. In 2015, global capacity of Argatroban reduced to 34786 grams

from 65183 grams since 2011. It is predicted that the argatroban demand will continue to decrease with a average growth rate of -9% in the coming five years.

Japan is the still largest supplier of argatroban with the production market share of 35% and the consumption market share of 22% in 2015.

The price of argatroban is relatively expensive. The largest consumers are developed countries with high income. USA occupied a market share of 34%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 22% in 2015.

China has few companies entering the market with production share of only 8%, and demand cannot be satisfied with supply. Large quantities of argatroban have to be imported.

Intially, compared with hirudin and heparin, the therapeutic dose has little effect on platelet, no antigen and strong antithrombotic effect. The sale value has reached 190 million USA dollars in 2008. But because of its narrow therapeutic area, uncertain factors on human’s bodies and fierce competition from other substitutes, it sales far less than other thrombin inhibitor. The value reduced to 101 million USA dollars in 2015.

The worldwide market for Argatroban is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -14.9% over the next five years, will reach 32 million US$ in 2024, from 84 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Argatroban in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Pfizer, Inc

SANDOZ

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

fresenius-kabi

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

WEST-WARD,INC

Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Argatroban Powder

Argatroban Injection

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT)

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

Cerebral arterial thrombosis

